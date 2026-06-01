RK Equity Initiates Research Coverage on Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI,OTC:NILIF) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that Matt Fernley from RK Equity Advisors LLC ("RK Equity") has initiated research coverage on the Company. RK Equity has published an initial report on the Company dated June 1, 2026 titled "Next LAC off the rank?" (the "Report").

The Report can be accessed with the following link: https://rkequity.com/research.

Please note that any opinions or forecasts regarding the Company made by RK Equity and/or their analysts are theirs alone and neither represent the opinions or forecasts of the Company or its management, nor imply that the Company endorses or approves such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

The Company is also granting a total of 3,800,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, at an exercise price of $0.70 a share to certain directors, officers and consultants.

About RK Equity

RK Equity provides strategic advisory and market intelligence services to companies, investors, and policymakers in lithium battery materials and critical minerals, including research, content development, and capital markets engagement. Matt Fernley has more than 25 years of experience as an equity and commodity analyst. He is currently a Partner at RK Equity, as well as the Founder and Managing Director of Battery Materials Review, and has published extensively on batteries, battery materials, and the energy transition.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and a listing on the OTCQX Market in the USA, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Nevada North Lithium, LLC

Nevada North Lithium, LLC, jointly owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc (70.54%) and Evolution Mining Limited (29.46%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first four rounds of drilling at the project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,700 meters and a known width of greater than 2,000 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. As disclosed in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment dated May 19, 2025 (PEA), completed jointly by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. and Independent Mining Consultants (see the Company's news release dated July 24, 2025 for further information regarding the PEA), the Nevada North Lithium Project reported an after-tax NPV8% US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE. The Project now has a pit-constrained Measured & Indicated Resource containing an estimated 10.51 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 3007 ppm Li at a 1,250-ppm cutoff.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,
Director, President & CEO

Contact Information
Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com
Phone: 604-662-8184
Website: surgebatterymetals.com

Keep up-to-date with Surge Battery Metals:
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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299598

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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