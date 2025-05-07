RIU Sydney Investor Presentation

RIU Sydney Investor Presentation

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced RIU Sydney Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

adavale resourcesadd:auasx:addbase metals investingcopper investinggold investingGold Investing
ADD:AU
Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.

IP Study Generates High Conviction Target at Ashes

IP Study Generates High Conviction Target at Ashes

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced IP Study Generates High Conviction Target at Ashes

Download the PDF here.

Maiden JORC Resource at London-Victoria Project

Maiden JORC Resource at London-Victoria Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Maiden JORC Resource at London-Victoria Project

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Additional Targets Defined at Parkes Project

Additional Targets Defined at Parkes Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Additional Targets Defined at Parkes Project

Download the PDF here.

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Download the PDF here.

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, May 12-13, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project - featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015 - the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will be meeting with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Reports Share Repurchases and Declares Q1 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:GOLD 1 )(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Pause in Trading

Download the PDF here.

Aurum to raise $35.6 million from strategic investment

Aurum to raise $35.6 million from strategic investment

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum to raise $35.6 million from strategic investment

Download the PDF here.

Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville

Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville

Download the PDF here.

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Record Run No Surprise, Here's What's Driving Demand

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses the organization's latest report on gold demand trends, highlight key data points from Q1.

He also shares his thoughts on gold's record-setting rise, saying fundamentals remain strong.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Agriculture Investing

Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project

×