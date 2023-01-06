Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

GamingInvesting News

Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players

Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 million pre-registered players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions ( App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10 . Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform. The eagerly-anticipated game is expected to make an astounding move on the global GameFi chessboard.

Innovative P2E & P2O Integrated Model

Bless Global is published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains exceptional quality of Web2 games while integrating a new play-to-own (P2O) Web3 gaming model with the fundamental play-to-earn (P2E) concept. The new model prioritizes fun gameplay, sustainable economy design, and autonomy through NFT ownership in the forms of virtual and in-game assets.

As the game allows players to mint their characters, gear, mounts, skins, and other in-game items into NFTs, the interactivity and playability of the assets are taken to the next level.

With epic storytelling and console-level graphics, this AAA GameFi MMORPG vividly depicts a stunning medieval fantasy world while providing diverse gameplay, including strategic dungeons, PvP/PvE battles, item collection, and other progression systems. Granting players the maximum freedom in group dungeon, skill casting, character customization, and skin choices, the game also features elements such as the metaverse, social interaction, and NFTs to advance and expand its gaming ecosystem. It is at the cutting edge in multiple aspects—game production, model design, mechanics design, and the list goes on.

$BLEC Issuance & Economic Model

The initial launch of $BLEC (a utility token designed exclusively for Bless Global) on PancakeSwap occurred on Jan 5, 2023 . Players can follow Bless Global on Twitter to learn more details.

The total supply of $BLEC is 100,000,000. While 90% of it will be released year by year and minted in the game by players, the remaining 10% is reserved for marketing, liquidity provision, staking rewards and so on. Players can mint the Corestals they have in game into $BLEC tokens or open the special Mystery Boxes they have purchased to obtain them.

The supply and issuance of $BLEC is elastic. The internal token circulation consumption model, combined with the deflation-release model, can ensure logical and stable market circulation and build a robust value base.

In-game $BLEC consumption scenarios include:

  • Mystery Box

Consume $BLEC to purchase $BLEC Mystery Boxes that contain highly-demanded, extremely rare, and limited-edition NFTs. The PocketBuff market is the only place selling Mystery Boxes that contain certain rare NFTs.

  • Corestals

Dissolve $BLEC into Corestals in game to boost character battle power and enrich your gaming experience.

  • Guild

Consume $BLEC to build up your guild and help guild members to obtain bonuses Corestals.

  • Event

Consume or stake $BLEC to get an entrance ticket for external events and earn special event rewards.

Special Events & Rewards

As Bless Global is about to go online, players can now sign up for special events to get cool rewards.

  1. Pre-register via the store and the official website to claim numerous Corestals and in-game items. Mint Corestals into $BLEC to earn.
  2. Invite enough friends to pre-register via the official website so that you can earn up to 100 $BLEC. Use it on PocketBuff to directly purchase in-game NFTs or the special Mystery Boxes for rare/highly-demanded NFTs. These NFT assets can be traded in the market.
  3. Follow Bless Global on different social platforms and participate in raffle events to get a chance of winning a Platinum VIP PASS (worth 49.9 USDT).

GameFi Union DAO Established by PocketBuff

PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform, has started to build its GameFi Union DAO with multiple partners to enhance the Web3 game ecosystem and attract Web2 gamers to join. The AAA title Bless Global will be the first game available on PocketBuff. Announced publicly, the GameFi platform has already formed partnerships with the following entities.

Bless Global will be officially launched on Jan 10, 2023 . For those who are interested, please follow Bless Global on Twitter to learn about the latest news and sign up for upcoming events!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-gamefi-star-of-2023-bless-global-with-innovative-p2o-model-and-over-2-million-pre-registered-players-301714434.html

SOURCE Longtukorea

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c1445.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

Company's Latest TVs Geared up With Luna, GeForce NOW at 4K for More Compelling, All-Around Cloud Gaming Experiences, Plus 2020 Models Now Streaming

LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG NOVA SELECTS COMPANIES, ENTREPRENEURS FOR SECOND ANNUAL MISSION FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAM

LG Electronics North American Innovation Center Explores New Ideas to Accelerate for Innovation Program with Cohort Led by Digital Health

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Center LG NOVA has announced its new selection of companies in the second annual Mission for the Future Global Search for innovative concepts and transformative solutions that create a positive impact on people and planet. Selected from 2,170 submissions, these companies are joining the LG NOVA program to explore joint business creation with LG NOVA.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CES2023: Eye-Minders Announces solutions to decipher user's inner world

Using Eye-Technologies (IP), Eye-Minders unveils new data on user, enabling stellar consumer experiences in AR/VR/XR

Eye-Minders a leading provider of a disruptive and enabling technology for deciphering one's mind, announced today its first consumer centric solutions, at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at booth no. 62000.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BIGBIG WON Unveils New Switch, PC Controllers at CES 2023

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer BIGBIG WON brought its full range of innovative products and technologies to the United States this week to showcase at the world-famous Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES. The company also unveiled details of two brand-new products at the event, which runs from January 5-8 in Las Vegas .

The company confirmed that its new BLITZ ELITE Nintendo Switch controller and new-generation Rainbow 2 PC controller would land on the market in 2023. The BLITZ will be the first game controller with full mechanical micro-switches on the market. The Rainbow 2 is a continuation of the AURORA RGB System from RAINBOW 1 controller at the same time improved the performance all around by adding the trigger-stop switch, four function buttons, and rubberized grip.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two video game console controllers.

Gaming Market 2022 Year-End Review

The video game investment storyline struggled in 2022 as expectations for the market continued to adjust following the incredible highs seen early in the pandemic.

But while the world of video games has taken an unpredictable path in the past few years, experts told the Investing News Network (INN) it's not time to let disappointment settle in.

Read on to see what industry insiders think about the key gaming events seen in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Study shows video game industry leaves billions on the table

Despite the strong performance of the video game industry overall, a study by Blue Owl AI reveals billions in untapped revenue—and how it could be captured. The ongoing research, begun in 2019, reveals console and PC gamers' buying interests, behaviors, attitudes, and motivations.

Source: Blue Owl AI

This week, Blue Owl AI shared estimated short-term market opportunity for 10 titles released over a year ago showing over $1.5 billion left on the table.

TEN TITLES OVER 1 YEAR OLD

WITH OVER $120 MILLION IN SHORT-TERM OPPORTUNITY*



Assassin's Creed Valhalla

$181 Million

Halo Infinite

$174 Million

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

$173 Million

Resident Evil 3 Remake

$171 Million

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

$167 Million

Spider-Man

$164 Million

The Avengers

$139 Million

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

$135 Million

Red Dead Redemption 2

$124 Million

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

$123 Million



*Gamers indicating high interest in buying at optimal price

Source: Blue Owl AI Video Games Study updated January 2, 2023

"Video games is a hypercompetitive industry, with millions of titles vying for the gamer's dollar," says Jeff Brazell , Professor of Marketing at the University of Utah and CEO of Blue Owl AI. "It's hard to break through the noise to make gamers aware of your title and get them to consider it. It's much harder moving gamers from consideration to purchase or download."

So what can publishers do to capture the opportunities? "It's critical to continuously gather intelligence on market interest along with gamer attitudes, motivations, and preferences at each stage of the marketing funnel. In Blue Owl AI, we see the profile of gamers interested in a given title changes over time," continues Professor Brazell. "That means marketing messages that resonated and persuaded a month ago may not be effective today. Agile marketers use profile intelligence to change their messages to resonate with and persuade gamers who are ready to buy. And, it doesn't have to take long. Using Blue Owl intelligence, one publisher changed messaging and saw ROI of over 2,800% in 30 days."

Blue Owl AI gathers survey research 24/7/365, sizes opportunities, and profiles gamers so publishers can craft messages that win. Insights are delivered in seconds to web browsers on any device. These kinds of insights have been available to Fortune 500s, but until now have been out of reach for the video game industry. For information about this research, contact jeff.brazell@blueowlai.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-shows-video-game-industry-leaves-billions-on-the-table-301713717.html

SOURCE Blue Owl AI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Related News

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Lithium Investing

Chairman’s letter to Shareholders: Simon Linge commences as CEO

Resource Investing

Kangankunde Delivers Outstanding High Grade Rare Earths Assays

×