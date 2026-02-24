Rio Silver Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World's Premier Mining Convention

Rio Silver Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World's Premier Mining Convention

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to invite current and prospective investors to meet with management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2026, the foremost global mining and mineral exploration conference.

The PDAC Convention 2026 will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, located at 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario.

Rio Silver will be exhibiting at Booth 3013 and welcomes shareholders, institutional investors, analysts, and industry participants to connect directly with management during the conference.

Event Details:

PDAC 2026 – Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building
222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday, March 1: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, March 2: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 3: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 4: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Investors are encouraged to visit Booth 3013 for a comprehensive update on Rio Silver's advancement of its silver-dominant Maria Norte Project in Peru.

What Investors Can Expect

Management will be available to discuss:

  • Progress at the silver-dominant Maria Norte Project
  • Recent community authorization milestones
  • Advancing metallurgical programs and processing optimization
  • Access preparation and staged development initiatives
  • District-scale exploration potential

PDAC is globally recognized as the leading gathering of mining companies, capital markets participants, and technical experts. The convention provides a premier forum for direct engagement and in-depth discussion.

"PDAC is one of the most important gatherings in the global mining industry, and we genuinely look forward to meeting with shareholders, prospective investors, and industry participants in person," said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. "We are excited to share the progress we've made at Maria Norte, outline our clear path forward, and discuss the opportunity we see in advancing a silver-dominant project within a proven mining district. We welcome anyone attending PDAC to visit us and connect directly with our team."

Why This Matters to Investors

As Rio Silver advances its high-grade, silver-dominant asset in Peru, maintaining strong engagement with the global mining investment community remains a core part of the Company's capital markets strategy. PDAC 2026 provides an important opportunity to broaden awareness, strengthen investor relationships, and communicate execution milestones directly to the market.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For additional information about the PDAC Convention, visit:
https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

Stay Connected with Rio Silver
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Rio Silver for the latest company updates, project milestones, and event announcements across the Company's official social media channels:

By following Rio Silver's official channels, investors can stay informed as the Company advances its silver-dominant projects and executes on key development milestones.

ON BEHALF OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, processing strategies, and the Company's ability to advance toward potential production and cash flow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

rio-silverryo-cctsxv-ryoprecious-metals-investing
RYO:CC
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver

Rio Silver

Leveraging 25+ years of mining experience in Peru

Leveraging 25+ years of mining experience in Peru Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills High Grade Oxide Gold from the Surface at West Santa Fe: 37m Grading 3.11 g/t Au Eq Including 11m Grading 5.75 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Drills High Grade Oxide Gold from the Surface at West Santa Fe: 37m Grading 3.11 g/t Au Eq Including 11m Grading 5.75 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the final analytical results from our 2025 maiden drilling program at the Company's satellite West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from Lahontan's flagship asset, the Santa Fe... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Hits 25.45m Grading 8.26 g/t Gold in First Down Dip Drilling into Ana Paula Expansion Zone

Heliostar Hits 25.45m Grading 8.26 g/t Gold in First Down Dip Drilling into Ana Paula Expansion Zone

HIGHLIGHTS: Expansion Zone Results25.45 m grading 8.26 g/t gold from 493.8 m including, 8.30 m grading 19.99 g/t gold High Grade Panel Results 55.35 m grading 9.71 g/t gold from 116.65 m 23.40 m grading 8.39 g/t gold from 101.15 m 40.85 m grading 4.73 g/t gold from 196.0 m 32.95 m grading 5.04... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

Sirios Resources (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in... Keep Reading...
East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders on exploration... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 23, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an amendment agreement with the vendor of the Potrero Project in... Keep Reading...
Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information in connection with the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").Nuevo Silver has advised the Company that Nuevo Silver's purchase... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

energy investing

Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio