Rio Silver Closes the Acquisition of the Maria Norte Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Property in Central Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, following regulatory approval, the closing of the previously-announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C. (the "Subsidiary"), a Peruvian corporation, which holds mining rights in the Maria Norte project (the "Maria Norte Property") located in Peru. The details and the terms of the Transaction are summarized in the Company's previous press releases on March 26, June 25 and September 17, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, on closing, Rio Silver has acquired from Peruvian 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Subsidiary. In consideration, Rio Silver issued to Peruvian 3,999,999 common shares of the Company, representing 9.27 of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital (accounting for the recent 5:1 share consolidation completed on July 3, 2025), and, in addition, under the terms of the Transaction, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of US$250,000 by making semi-annual payments to Peruvian over a period of five years commencing on June 15, 2025. To date, the Company has made the following cash payments (i) CDN$15,000 upon signing; (ii) US$22,500 upon an amendment; and (ii) US$25,000 option payment on June 15, 2025, resulting in US$225,000 payable in remaining option payments.

A geological report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 in respect of the Maria Norte Property will be filed at the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


