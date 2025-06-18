RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase



Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update

Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update



High grades incl. 10m @ 43.8g/t Au in Sandstone drilling

High grades incl. 10m @ 43.8g/t Au in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grades incl. 10m @ 43.8g/t Au in Sandstone drilling



Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation



High-grade results incl 16m @ 8g/t Au in Menzies drilling

High-grade results incl 16m @ 8g/t Au in Menzies drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade results incl 16m @ 8g/t Au in Menzies drilling



Group Resource Update Underpins Future Mining

Group Resource Update Underpins Future Mining

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Group Resource Update Underpins Future Mining



Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt



Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

  • All three methods tested: BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process yield over 90% gold recovery
  • Further work to enhance sulphide recoveries through oxidation, as well as gravity, flotation and CIL recoveries, is in progress

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing metallurgical test work currently underway.

Freegold Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The current initiatives are focused on refining the flowsheet options for the pre-feasibility study. This includes testing and ongoing evaluation of sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™, as well as further gravity, flotation and CIL test work.

Earlier this year, Freegold reported 93% recovery using the Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL, with further test work ongoing.  Comminution tests using half-PQ core have been conducted on over 50 samples from various locations and lithologies within the deposit. These tests provide information to evaluate the trade-off between grind size and liberation versus power consumption, to optimize power requirements and operating costs while enhancing gold recovery.

The BIOX test work has been in progress for several months, and results have shown that gold recovery rates of greater than 90% can be achieved.

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is now underway with three rigs

Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

  • Updated mineral resource
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

Summary of Gold Recovery using   BIOX®,

A series of BIOX® amenability oxidation tests have been completed using a sulphide rougher concentrate produced from a composite of Golden Summit material sourced from eight diamond drill hole assay rejects.  The duration of the biological oxidation tests conducted was 10, 15, 20, 30 and a duplicate 30 days.  The residue from these BIOX® tests was subjected to CIL treatment, and overall gold recovery from gravity, rougher flotation, BIOX® treatment, and CIL averaged 91% from this suite of test work.

Summary of Gold Recovery using   POX,

Pressure oxidation (POX) treatment of sulphide rougher concentrate, as well as a cleaner concentrate, with lower mass and only marginally lower gold deportment, has been completed.  The POX residue was washed and neutralized and subjected to CIL leaching for gold recovery.  The POX-CIL testwork has yielded an average overall gold recovery of over 92% in a process flowsheet incorporating gravity, flotation, POX, and CIL.

This testwork utilized eight drill core composites comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals, with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms. These composites represent different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary area and were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the primary gold-hosting lithologies.  These composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit.  Additionally, four large-diameter PQ holes were drilled during 2024. A total of 7,600 kg has been made available for comminution testing and ongoing metallurgical testwork.

Two additional PQ holes are being drilled in the 2025 program to enhance our metallurgical test work. This work aims to provide data for trade-off studies in the pre-feasibility study, developing a process flowsheet to maximize economic returns. Ongoing tests indicate that part of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed conventionally, although additional sulfide processing is necessary for optimal recovery. The September 2024 resource estimate, based on a gold price of $1,973 , included grinding, gravity separation, flotation, regrinding of sulphide concentrate, and CIL treatment, achieving a 72% gold recovery rate at a processing cost of $14 per ton.

The current program is designed to test sulphide oxidation methods, aiming to increase recoveries beyond the 72% gold recovery reported in the September 2024 resource estimate. Each of the three oxidation methods tested successfully demonstrated the potential to achieve gold recoveries exceeding 90%. These methods may increase costs; however, higher gold recoveries and gold prices could offset the additional capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX ) costs. Ongoing work will focus on identifying the most suitable oxidation method for use in the pre-feasibility study.

Discovery costs at Golden Summit are under $4.00 per ounce. Since 2020, exploration at Golden Summit has transformed the project, evolving to one of North America's most significant undeveloped gold resources, owing to a revised interpretation, extensive drilling, and a robust metallurgical program. There remains considerable potential for further expansion and optimisation as the project advances. The revised mineral resource estimate, incorporating the 2024 drilling, is expected to be finalised soon.

The current 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred resources to indicated through infill drilling. Drilling for geotechnical purposes, resource definition, and additional metallurgical test holes will also be carried out. A total of 30,000 metres of drilling is planned. Archaeological fieldwork and geotechnical drilling are scheduled to commence shortly, with a fourth drill rig added to enhance exploration efforts. A pre-feasibility study is set to begin later this year.

Link to the Plan Map:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/fvl06192025_ddhplan.png

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Prince George, BC , and/or Fairbanks, Alaska .  At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split will be analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/19/c8191.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties Executes LOI with Kuya Silver for a Silver Royalty on the Bethania Silver Project

Silver Crown Royalties Executes LOI with Kuya Silver for a Silver Royalty on the Bethania Silver Project

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - June 19, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", or the " Company ") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF; FSE: 6MR1) (" Kuya " or " Kuya Silver ") to acquire a 4.5% royalty on silver produced from Kuya's Bethania Silver Mine in Huancavelica, Central Peru.

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement are Accessible on SEDAR+

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing Update



Horizon Minerals Limited Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Gold Mining and Processing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find ("Phillips Find") and Boorara ("Boorara") Gold Projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

Phillips Find

- Toll processing of the second stockpile of ore from the Phillips Find JV with BML (BML Ventures Pty Ltd) completed

- 18,676 dry tonnes of ore at 1.97g/t Au and 95.5% metallurgical recovery delivered 1,132.2oz sold at an average price of $5,140/oz, generating ~$5.8M in revenue to the Phillips Find JV

- First free cashflow distribution from the project achieved, generating ~$1.5M in net cashflow directly to Horizon

- An additional 87,000t of ore will be Toll Treated at the Greenfields Mill in August 2025, including 27,000t of ore from Boorara, to complete the Toll Milling Agreement with FMR

- The remaining 70,000t of ore from Phillips Find will be processed at Focus Minerals Limited's Three Mile Hill processing plant in September/October 2025 to complete this first phase of mining at Phillips Find

Boorara

- Significant ore stockpiles, comprising approximately 190,000 tonnes of high-grade and 126,000 tonnes of low-grade

- High-grade stockpiles being prioritised for treatment under the Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Norton Gold Fields to treat at the Paddington Mill for the processing of a total of 1.24Mt of Boorara ore

- March 2025 quarter payments received from Paddington included 100% payment from the first stockpile and 50% for the second stockpile, yielding $6.3M in revenue

June Quarter Revenues

- June 2025 quarter to date, $12.8M in revenue received from Paddington, in addition to $7.5M received from FRM for the treatment of 51,228 dry tonnes at a grade of 0.92g/t Au and metallurgical recovery of 94.71% for 1,439.3oz sold at an average price of $5,195/oz treated at FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are pleased that our haulage and processing activities are ramping up to crystallise the significant cash we have tied up within our ore stockpiles, with gold production and therefore revenue increasing significantly from the March quarter with both operations starting to build up cash flow."

Phillips Find

Mining at Phillips Find has progressed safely and productively with JV partner BML Ventures (BML) since October 2024 with first gold was poured in February 2025 under the first campaign.

The second campaign of Phillips Find ore has been processed at FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie totalling 18,676 dry tonnes at a grade of 1.97g/t Au and 95.5% recovery. This yielded 1,132.2oz sold at an average price of $5,140/oz, generating ~$5.8M in revenue to the JV.

The second milling campaign occurred over a four-week period, with three weeks of processing Boorara ore and one week of Phillips Find JV ore. The JV partners have agreed to an early distribution of cashflow to Horizon from this Phillips Find campaign which comprised selling 300oz of JV gold at an average price of $5,060/oz, generating ~$1.52M in net cashflow directly to Horizon.

This earlier than scheduled payment is in part due to BML and Horizon renegotiating with FMR on the timing of milling for the benefit of BML, with the planned June 2025 campaign now occurring in August 2025. This will be a four-week campaign which would normally comprise one week of Boorara ore and three weeks of Philips Find ore, however due to the deferral of cash from June to August 2025, Horizon will treat for 10 days instead of seven in August 2025, and receive the early JV distribution of cash, which has already been received.

The August campaign will be the final processing at Greenfields under the 200kt agreement with FMR, with the remaining 70kt of Phillips Find ore being processed at Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill plant in September/October 2025.

Boorara

Mining at Boorara has continued from Pit 2 (North) and Pit 4 (South) with ~190kt of high-grade ore stocks currently on the Boorara and/or Paddington ROM pads, and ~126kt of lower-grade ore stockpiled at Boorara. As anticipated, grades are improving in line with depth.

In addition to the treatment of Boorara ore at Paddington, a campaign was also processed through FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie in April 2025 totalling 51,228 dry tonnes at a grade of 0.92g/t Au and a metallurgical recovery of 94.71% for 1,439.3oz sold at an average price of $5,195/oz, generating ~$7.5M of revenue to Horizon.

As previously reported, there was a hiatus in ore haulage to Paddington between ore parcel 1 and 2 whilst mining was undertaken through lower grade zones in the pits and as a result of time delays with the grade determination and the payment process.

Mining of high-grade ore has now achieved steady state and continuous ore haulage and processing is expected to continue to Paddington.

Revenues received in 2025 at Paddington have been $2.8M in January, $2.2M in February, $1.3M in March, $3.0M in April, $6.2M in May and $3.6M in the month of June to date, totalling $19.1M, broken down by stockpile below. This excludes the $7.5M revenue received from treatment at Greenfields received in May and June 2025.

Cost performance in the June half has been impacted by the establishment of stockpiles, lower than expected grade performance in the early stages of mining at Boorara and higher strip ratio. With continuous ore production and haulage now achieved at Boorara and grade control drilling at the operations well advanced, along with lowering strip ratios while grades improve, the operations are now well set-up for stronger cost performance and cash flow generation in the December half 2025.

Next Steps

The next campaign of ore treatment at FMR's Greenfields mill is scheduled to commence in early August 2025 and will comprise approximately 27kt of Boorara ore and 60kt of Phillips Find ore that completes Horizon's contract with FMR. The remaining 70kt of high-grade Phillips Find ore is scheduled to be processed in September/October 2025 through Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill processing plant.

Mining, haulage and continuous treatment from Boorara shall continue at steady state through the Paddington plant.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z5QF1BJ



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

