RGB CustomPC to support the mental health and wellness of Veterans in need through 501(c)3 nonprofit organization VGMH's Lifeline program.

RGB CustomPC, LLC and VGMH announced today that they have entered into a partnership. This collaboration will enhance VGMH's outreach and support of mental health and well-being of Veterans through gaming.

The RGB CustomPC-VGMH collaboration combines access to gaming technology and hardware with Veteran's wellness and mental health. RGB CustomPC is a gaming computer systems' integrator and VGMH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to save lives by proactively providing support systems and crisis intervention resources to Veterans struggling with MST/PSTD and other traumas.

"VGMH grew out of Kairi's personal story. She discovered that gaming and streaming allowed her to be herself, connect to others, and help them cope with their personal struggles," said Holly Millay , co-founder and CEO of RGB CustomPC. "VGMH has pledged to help Veterans through their VGMH Lifeline program which has a goal of supplying one gaming PC per month to a Veteran or First Responder in need. We are happy to support the VGMH mission by providing PCs for their cause."

RGB CustomPC is excited to support Veterans in this capacity and give back to those who have sacrificed for others.

"With our combined efforts, I truly believe that VGMH x RGB CustomPC can make significant changes in the lives of Veterans for the better," Kairi said. She continued to say, "I am SO excited and very grateful that RGB CustomPC took the time to collaborate with us and our mission. Being a hand up for our Veterans in need is being made possible in a big way through this Partnership!"

About RGB CustomPC

RGB CustomPC believes gaming should be fun and accessible to everyone. Skilled technicians assemble and test PCs in their facilities in Plano, TX. Customers can choose from countless options and configurations online, knowing their PC will be built by experts. PCs are able to be picked up in store, or shipped directly anywhere in the world. Consultative services are offered to assist customers in creating the PC of their dreams.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

XSET Completes $15M Series A Funding Led by LightWork Worldwide to Continue Their Growth as a Leading Gaming Lifestyle Brand

XSET, the first gaming brand launched with a focus on diversity and culture, celebrates its two-year anniversary with the opening of their west coast office, gaming and content studio in Compton, CA

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round. The capital will be used to invest in new executive talent, marketing, and content creation. The funding is led by LightWork Worldwide llc, a global streetwear and lifestyle brand holding company, incubator and fund who has recently backed social media livestream commerce app Ezze as well as streetwear brands such as 424, Round Two, Pyschworld, No Vacancy Inn and Supervsn in the bid to take them global with a spotlight on key Asian markets such as China .

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Plans for Rapid Expansion

First-to-Market Youth Esports Brand Looks to Add 25 New Franchisees Across North America

XP League an emerging youth esports franchise brand focusing on character building and teamwork is breaking through the market with plans for franchise expansion, which is fueled by the demand for competitive gaming across the country. As the first-to-market youth esports franchise in North America the brand was recently acquired by Unleashed Brands a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

Alienware Unleashes the Ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop and Industry-First 480Hz Display Technology

Today, Alienware reaches new milestones with the launch of the most powerful 17" AMD Advantage ™  laptop, introduction of the standard-defying 480Hz panel technology for the first time i and unveiling of our first-ever 16-inch Dell G Series laptop. We continue to hold true to the Alienware ethos of creating the apex gaming experience. These advancements are dedicated to making your images sharper, your gameplay smoother, and your experience more immersive through a perfect storm of industry leading gaming technology and iconic design.

Alienware m17 R5

Alienware m17 R5: the ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop

For those who value raw power, the Alienware m17 R5 is the laptop for you. It claims the throne as the world's most powerful 17" AMD Advantage laptop, delivering truly remarkable performance.

The m17 R5 is forged from a partnership with AMD that features AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors, AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics, and new AMD Smart Technologies. Today's update welcomes the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU to the configuration lineup.

Here's a refresher on all the AMD Smart Technologies we proudly offer with Alienware m17 R5 on select configurations:

  • AMD SmartShift Max : Dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU boosts performance for gaming, rendering and content creation.
  • AMD SmartAccess Graphics : Improve frame rates, reduce latency and save battery by enabling discrete Radeon graphics or Ryzen graphics to handle rendering and presentation while maintaining AMD FreeSync™. Only available with select models. ii
  • AMD Smart Access Memory : Get an extra edge when your Ryzen processors are able to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium : Put an end to choppy gameplay with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate. This adaptive sync technology matches the refresh rate of your graphics and your display for buttery smooth gameplay.

The Alienware m17 R5 delivers extreme speeds and response times so you can play your favorite titles with smooth gameplay, it will feel like the game's become an extension of your senses. The m17 R5 is also stacked with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology with a built-in graphics vapor chamber iii to sustain high-performance when playing graphically intensive games.

480Hz displays make soft landing in Alienware m17 R5 and x17 R2

Now available with Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops, gamers will make first contact with a brand-new display technology. Our FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms panels bring a multitude of gameplay benefits including: animation smoothness for easier target tracking, ghosting reduction which minimizes distracting effects, and lower system latency making it easier for you to spot other players earlier.

While any gamer can benefit from the smooth frame rates this 480Hz panel provides, competitive gamers that play fast paced games will notice the advantages of the high-refresh rates immediately. These panels are enabled for both, AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA G-SYNC with Advanced Optimus. Within this current graphics generation, any gamer who plays popular esports game titles can unlock the full advantages of 480Hz displays.

Our first 480Hz is purpose built with premium experiences such as:

  • Advanced Optimus: Automatically controls the built-in hardware MUX to disable the iGPU and use the system's more powerful dGPU, which gives additional control over game performance and battery life.
  • ComfortView Plus : A built-in, always-on, hardware-based low blue light solution that doesn't compromise true-to-life color accuracy.
  • Dolby Vision : Brings optimal color profiles and contrast that goes well beyond the capabilities of traditional high dynamic range (HDR).

Alternatively, we offer UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz 3ms displays on m17 R5 and x17 R2 laptops for those more interested in a higher-resolution panel over faster refresh rates.

Our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis, introducing the Dell G16

The new Dell G16 is designed for PC gamers who need the essential gaming features and want mobility and performance without sacrificing screen size.

The G16 offers a sleek gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian Black with an iridescent logo. The laptop also features a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide gamers 11% more screen than the G15's 16:9 display, netting a larger gaming and cinematic experience. The larger viewing area is complimented by 3-sided narrow bezels and fitted with a QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz display that hits a sweet spot between high resolution and high frame rates. Advanced Optimus allows the G16 to switch between the integrated GPU and the discrete NVIDIA RTX graphics card as needed, which can help improve battery life and deliver a smooth gaming experience.

Under the hood, the G16 is equipped with Alienware-inspired thermals such as copper pipes, four vents and ultra-thin fan blades to optimize cooling and maximize airflow for consistent high-end gaming performance. It's armed with a 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to a NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. To ensure your machine is running optimally during intense raids and boss encounters, activate the "Game Shift" key in the F9 position which instantly cranks up cooling performance.

G16 takes a few other pages from the Alienware playbook including:

  • Alienware Command Center: Provides easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio, and a game library for seamless customization.
  • New Keyboard options including CherryMX: Option for one zone, per-key RGB, or CherryMX ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard , all options full-sized with completely customizable layouts.

For More Information

Pricing & Availability

  • The Alienware m17 R5 is available now .
  • The Alienware x17 R2 is available now .
  • The Dell G16 is available on July 21 at a starting price of USD $1,399 or CAD $1,799 .

i Based on internal analysis, May 2022 .
ii AMD Smart Access Graphics is only available when selecting the UHD 120Hz display option and AMD Radeon™ graphics.
iii Available only with configurations that offer the AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Introducing the Dell G16, our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis.

Alienware m17 R5

Alienware m17 R5

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

THE AMERICAN OPTOMETRIC ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SCREEN TIME ALLIANCE WITH GAMING INDUSTRY AS PART OF NATIONWIDE AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, EYE DESERVE MORE

The Screen Time Alliance and partnership with Actor and Gamer Jordan Fisher aim to bring awareness to healthy screen time practices and encourage patients to be seen in person by an AOA doctor of optometry for quality eye care

The American Optometric Association (AOA), the leading authority on quality eye care and an advocate for our nation's health, launched today a first-of-its kind Screen Time Alliance, in partnership with the gaming industry, to educate Americans about the effects of prolonged time on digital devices and its impact on eye health. With the increase of online and app-based vision services, AOA's Eye Deserve More, national public awareness campaign takes a stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive eye care from a doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall wellbeing. The Screen Time Alliance focuses on the rise of screen time particularly among gamers and shows how all gamers, streamers and scrollers can keep their eyes healthy.

Smash Xbox hit GROUNDED by Obsidian Entertainment to be developed into an Animated Series

GROUNDED, the whimsical survival game from Obsidian Entertainment & Xbox, which has become an early access success story with over 10m players is being adapted for series in association with Waterproof StudiosSC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

GROUNDED The Animated Series (CNW Group/Senstive Cowboy Productions)

The series will exist in the same universe as the game. The summer before high school, four friends plan "big things" to elevate their social standing, but their plans are upended when they stumble upon shrinking technology that makes them two inches tall. Now the four shrunken friends must learn to survive in a towering backyard that's a jungle full of enormous predators and hiding a vast corporate conspiracy threatening their entire town.

Brent Friedman (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, Star Trek: Enterprise) is attached to craft the story, with Brien Goodrich (Halo) attached to direct. The show will be introduced @ Kidscreen (July) and MIPCOM (October) as well as private meetings in the US during the fall and winter 2022. The development team will be hosting an in-person booth in the interactive zone at San Diego Comic Con in July for those who want to get hands-on experience with the inspiration of the show, and meet its first boss creature, the brood mother, in person.

"Grounded has caught the imagination of millions of people and we've learned that the biggest fans want even more of that world. This partnership will allow us to give fans more Grounded while expanding the world that so many have come to love."
- Adam Brennecke , Game Director

"We couldn't be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure."
- Tina Chow , CEO, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

"The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series!"
-  Carl Whiteside, SC Productions

"The idea that our greatest and most profound adventures are all around us, hiding in plain sight on some microcosmic level is just pure child-like genius. We knew immediately that we wanted to be part of Grounded's journey beyond the gaming space."
- Tarik Heitmann , Kinetic Media

PlayVital, the Ultimate Brand for Gamers Seeking Premium Video Game Accessories to Upgrade Their Gaming Experience, Launches

Products for Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, Provide Gamers with the Best Accessories Combined with Great Prices

Gaming is not just a hobby, it is a lifestyle. For gamers around the world that seek the best video game accessories to improve their gaming life, PlayVital today announced that its extensive line of premium products is now available.  With a wide range of options for Nintendo Switch, PS5PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, PlayVital is poised to be a major force in the gaming industry.

