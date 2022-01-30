Gaming Investing News
Countless failures complemented by the close-knit Dragon Kiln Tempering can create unique blue-and-white porcelain. For centuries, the craftsman's skills and spirit have been polished and tempered on and on. In League of Legends, a brand-new story of inheritance and protection is being written by a new group of guardians . In Tencent's college marketing project of 2022 League of Legends theme skin release, League ...

In Tencent's college marketing project of 2022 League of Legends theme skin release, League of Legends released the blue-and-white porcelain theme skin, allowing players worldwide to experience the charm of Chinese porcelain culture more abundantly. At the same time, the MV about blue and white porcelain, which called Sculpting Me , was jointly created by the League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism , and dedicated to the heroes who have inherited thousands of years of history and firmly guarded the traditional Chinese porcelain culture.

https://video.weibo.com/show?fid=1034:4730324438155359

In the Sculpting Me , different types of kiln such as Zhongzhen Kiln and Gourd Kiln in Jingdezhen Ancient Kiln Folk Customs Expo area, as well as scenes including Gaoling Chinese Village appear in turn, showing people the ancient porcelain industry architecture and the hand-made history of Jingdezhen in Ming and Qing Dynasties. Porcelain and craftsmanship will explore the context of China's millennium ceramic culture together.

https://video.weibo.com/show?fid=1034:4729232623075356

Combined with the launch of this skin, Mr. Xie Xiaoming , a famous modern ceramic artist in China , associate professor of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, and inheritor of Jingdezhen ceramic decoration, revealed the mystery of blue and white porcelain production by interpreting the production process of blue and white porcelain. After thousands of years of development, blue and white porcelain has also presented different appearances in different historical periods. The blue and white porcelain skin of the League of Legends embodies a variety of fine brushwork techniques, porcelain shape, glaze technology and so on, containing the history of blue and white porcelain craftsmanship.

The League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism have cooperated, aiming to interpret and promote Jingdezhen ceramic culture through the League of Legends IP digitally, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of ceramic culture. It shows the world what the Jingdezhen heritage is by tourism and sculpture. The charm of ceramics for thousands of years conveys the beauty of the national style of blue and white porcelain and shows the appeal of " China ".

The inheritance does not stop, and the culture does not stop. The League of Legends blue and white porcelain series skins combine game skins with Chinese intangible cultural heritage in the way of innovative cultural inheritance , which is a living inheritance of the traditional blue and white porcelain culture. Taking games as a carrier will also be a new way and a new platform for cultural exchange and output. To illuminate traditional culture with science and technology, to magnify the historical value, cultural value and brand value of Jingdezhen, adhering to the dissemination of excellent traditional Chinese culture and innovative ways to tell more people the beautiful story of China in the new era.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Stuart Tilly as Chief Operating Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has named Stuart Tilly as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tilly has more than 15 years of experience in the online gaming industry, having previously trained and qualified as a Solicitor and had held the role of the Company's Chief Legal Officer prior to taking on his new position.

"Given the remarkable growth in the size, breadth and geographical reach of our operations and staff over the last 18 months, we had long identified this operations role as a critical one in enabling the Company to achieve its long-term strategic goals," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With Stuart's extensive igaming knowledge, first-hand experience of launching and growing businesses together combined with his legal and regulatory background, we felt he was the ideal fit for this position."

Keep reading... Show less

Bitget Announces Sponsorship Deal with Team Spirit as Official Crypto Partner

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces its sponsorship with Team Spirit, Russia's leading esports organisation and winners of The Dota 2 International 2021. The agreement includes multiple brand presences for Bitget including logo placement on jerseys, in-game visibility and exposure on social media platforms. The partners also look to host various esports and GameFi related trading competitions, giveaways and promotions.

Keep reading... Show less

LG PARTNERS WITH NVIDIA TO OFFER GEFORCE NOW FREE FOR SIX MONTHS ON LG 2021 4K SMART TVS

- LG Electronics (LG) is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners in select markets free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months. 1 The promotion kicks off as GeForce NOW moves out of beta on LG TVs 2 in a total of 80 markets, ready to provide users worldwide with the full power of NVIDIA's unique cloud gaming service.

Keep reading... Show less

Americas Cardroom Hosts Record-Setting $25 Million OSS Cub3d Series Starting February 6th

- The US-facing online poker site that is no stranger to breaking records, is about to set a new one. Americas Cardroom today announced they are returning the OSS Cub3d from February 6 th to March 7th with the $25 million guarantee making it their biggest series ever.

"Our last OSS Cub3d this past summer had $20 Million in guaranteed prize pools, making it the biggest series in our history at the time," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "But with our ever-expanding player base, it only made sense to break the record once again."

Keep reading... Show less

Streamline Media Group Underscores its Commitment to Video Games With a New Generation of Original Titles and the Expansion of its Publishing Division

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline) announced the expansion of their Publishing division, including two new appointments: Stefan Baier as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Neil Haldar as Vice President of Publishing.

Baier is a co-founder of Streamline and has been integral to the company's global growth in development, business, and operations since 2001. Haldar, a well-known name in mobile gaming, brings nearly thirty years of business development, licensing, and video game production experience to the leadership team. His past roles include Activision ( Sierra On-Line ), Atari (GT Interactive), MGM Studios, and Japanese mobile publisher, GREE.

Keep reading... Show less

Blockchain-powered MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX's Pre-Registration Goes Live on the Google Play Store

South Korea's game developer and publisher Wemade Connect 's latest project, mobile MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX has begun pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Keep reading... Show less

