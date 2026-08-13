RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Digital Technologies to Release Fiscal Q1 2027 Financial Results on August 14th and Hold Earnings Call on August 17th

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (BVC: HIVECO) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal Q1 2027 on Friday, August 14, 2026, after market close, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 8:00 AM EST.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.

Date: August 17, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM EST
Webcast: Registration link here
Dial-in: Provided after registration

A copy of the earnings release and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://hivedigitaltechnologies.com/investors/.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was among the first publicly listed companies to prioritize mining digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

For more information, visit hivedigitaltechnologies.com, or connect with us on:

X: https://x.com/HIVEDigitalTech
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HIVEDigitalTech
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hivedigitaltechnologies/
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/hiveblockchain

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"
Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Nathan Fast, Director of Marketing and Branding

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO

Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX, Nasdaq, nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309446

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hive Digital Technologieshive:cctsxv:hiveNASDAQ:HIVEblockchain investing
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