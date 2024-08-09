Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Jindalee Lithium

Results of Entitlement Issue

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ABN 52 064 121 133) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every six (6) shares held at 5pm AWST on 15 July 2024 (Record Date), together with two (2) attaching options for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for (Attaching Options) to raise up to approximately $3.1 million (Entitlement Issue).

The Entitlement Issue was offered to persons registered as a holder of Company Shares as at the Record Date with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as identified in the Prospectus dated 10 July 2024 (Eligible Shareholders). Eligible Shareholders were also able to apply for additional New Shares and Attaching Options not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer (Top-Up Offer).

A summary of the results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

An Appendix 2A will be lodged following release of this announcement in relation to the application for quotation of 8,315,511 New Shares and 8,315,334 Attaching Options.

Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:

“I would like to thank all shareholders who participated in Jindalee’s Entitlement Issue. Your support is crucial, and we're grateful for your confidence in our vision. The funds raised will be key in advancing the optimised Pre- Feasibility Study at our McDermitt Lithium Project. With McDermitt being the largest lithium resource in the USA, we see it as a pivotal asset in the development of America's domestic battery material supply chains.

We appreciate your continued trust in Jindalee and look forward to achieving great milestones together.”

Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Today, Australia’s richest person has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing and is, as of July 2024, confidently embarking on a AU$1.2 billion equity financing to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Galan Lithium Addresses EnergyX's Offer for Argentina Assets

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,OTC Pink:GLNLF) has responded to a media report that it has received a takeover bid.

The company said on Tuesday (August 6) that Energy Exploration Technologies (EnergyX) has made "an unsolicited, confidential, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal" for its Argentina lithium assets.

EnergyX has proposed to pay US$50 million in cash for the assets, along with common shares that EnergyX values at US$50 million. Galan notes that EnergyX does not trade on any stock exchange.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Key Leadership Appointments

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) is pleased to announce a restructure of its leadership team in line with previous announcements regarding investment by Hebang Biotechnology1, marking a pivotal step in the company's strategic direction and project development growth. Avenira is a pivotal project developer with a Yellow Phosphorous project at Wonarah and a Lithium Iron Phosphate project in Darwin, Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
US money.

Mandrake Resources Secures US$1 Million DoE Grant for Utah Lithium Project

Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN), in partnership with Idaho National Laboratories (INL), the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Utah, announced the receipt of US$1 million in grant funding for the Utah lithium project from the US Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday (August 5).

According to the company, the money will come through the DoE’s Geothermal Technologies Office, which is under the Office of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy. It will be used to characterise and estimate reserves of lithium and other critical minerals in Utah's Paradox Basin, located in the state's "lithium four corners" area.

“Grant funds are always welcome, but of most importance to the company is the building of strong partnerships with leading US government agencies and leveraging those partnerships to progress the Utah Lithium Project,” said James Allchurch, managing director of Mandrake. He sees the grant as a strong vote of confidence from the US government.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot.

Chariot CEO Bares US Lithium Strategy

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot (ASX:CC9), shared his company's strategic direction and its position within the rapidly evolving lithium-mining industry.

As the largest landholder of lithium in the US, Chariot is committed to establishing a strong foothold in the US lithium market, positioning the company to capitalise on growing demand for this critical resource.

“We want to be an America-focused lithium company … We want to have American-made lithium for the American market,” Pathmanathan said. “We think the US will decouple from the broader global lithium market and become a subsector unto itself, largely because of the geopolitical issues that you see around the world at the moment.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Daydream-2 Operations Update

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Related News

rare earth investing

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Gold Investing

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Copper Investing

True North Copper Updates Vero Copper-Silver Resource

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Investing

Exploring the Potential of Australia’s Yalgoo Region

Rare Earth Investing

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

×