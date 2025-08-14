Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows:

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX: BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision").

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent further set out in the Company's March 2025 Quarterly Report .

The parties have complied with all programing orders and the matter is now listed for hearing on the 16th and 17th September 2025.

There were no further developments during the June 2025 quarter.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.

BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.

Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and Netherland to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.

Cortical Dynamics was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA , Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.

Cortical has been selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025 organised by Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance will be Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brings together a dynamic crosssection of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward, as well as patients.

MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.

Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise Cortical Dynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).

CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a carbon composite made from majority CNT (carbon nanotubes) and CNF (carbon nanofibres), where its core process has not CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas . The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.

As such since mid-2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India initially which will produce at the end of its Stage 1 build will produce 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.

Before finalising production needs and CHT has been going through the ASME (required for operation in USA) and IS2825 (required for operation in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.

CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India where within 3-4 months of minimal funding of US$2.5m it will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announce the March 2025 quarter operations report with significant activities by the Company's investees.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision"). The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the Decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of the Application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The Application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing. The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of the Federal Court.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Offshore Petroleum Joint Venture Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Offshore Petroleum Joint Venture Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Originating Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

The Federal Court of Australia made orders today by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of this application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing.

- The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of this Court.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Helium molecules and Canada flag.

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Demand for helium is rising alongside the semiconductor, healthcare and nuclear energy sectors.

Produced from natural gas wells, helium is an odorless, colorless, non-toxic, non-combustible and non-corrosive gas. While it may bring to mind birthday balloons, the element is an important industrial gas due to its cooling properties.

Helium has several critical applications across various industries witnessing market growth, including the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics, medical imaging and nuclear power generation.

Provaris

RaaS Research Sees Major Upside for Provaris' Hydrogen Play

Provaris Energy's (ASX:PV1,OTC:GBBLF) innovative hydrogen storage technology presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the global transition to low-carbon energy, a recent analyst report from RaaS Research Group said.

Provaris' 'storage tank' IP enables greater volumes of compressed gases to be transported at lower cost, underpinning a fundamental change in the economics of the hydrogen supply chain, according to the report.

Westport Announces Closing of Previously Announced Light-Duty Segment Divestiture

Westport Announces Closing of Previously Announced Light-Duty Segment Divestiture

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today announced the successful closing of the previously announced transaction to divest its Light-Duty Segment and outlines its strategic vision for future growth, emphasizing expansion of market share, entering new markets and right sizing its current operations.

Today, Westport closed the sale of the Light-Duty Segment to a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Heliaca Investments Coöperatief U.A. ("Heliaca Investments"), a Netherlands based investment firm supported by Ramphastos Investments Management B.V., a prominent Dutch venture capital and private equity firm (the "Transaction"). The Transaction, initially announced on March 31, 2025, includes the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l., encompassing the Light-Duty OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket businesses. Total consideration for the assets was a base price of approximately $79.5 million (€67.7 million), subject to certain adjustments, along with potential earnouts of up to a revised estimate of $3.9 million (€3.3 million) based on future performance milestones.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices fell sharply during the second quarter, after reaching year-to-date highs early in the year.

Between January and the end of June, Brent shed 18.26 percent from US$81.69 to US$66.77. West Texas Intermediate made a similar decline falling 16.94 percent from US$78.86 to US$65.50, over the same time period.

The contraction was largely attributed to OPEC+ easing production cuts and increasing output.

Oil rig silhouette with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released June consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (July 15). The report shows that year-on-year inflation gained momentum during the month, rising to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent recorded in May.

The increase was attributed in part to the 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in gas prices seen in June, as it was a smaller drop than May's 15.5 percent decrease caused by the removal of the consumer carbon tax.

