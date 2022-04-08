NEW FAZE CLAN X RESPAWN CHAIRS AVAILABLE LATER THIS YEAR FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced RESPAWN as the organization's official gaming chair partner. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan's diverse roster of premiere content creators and esports pros with RESPAWN's premium gaming chairs. Additionally, a new set of FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded ...

