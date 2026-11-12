ReSource Point of Sale nearly doubles support volume, cuts resolution time with ServiceNow CRM

ServiceNow automates customer support workflows, enabling repair teams to focus on critical hardware issues for restaurants and retailers

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced that ReSource Point of Sale , a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) hardware, software, and services for restaurants and retailers, is using the ServiceNow AI Platform to scale customer support operations and free its IT team from routine ticket triage to focus on complex hardware issues that drive customer value. ReSource Point of Sale now handles nearly twice the support volume without doubling its support team and reduces costly point-of-sale downtime for its customers with faster repairs.

Scaling to meet demand

For quick-service restaurants and retail locations that depend on functioning POS hardware, such as registers, credit card terminals, and drive-thru systems, every minute of downtime translates directly to lost revenue.

ReSource Point of Sale's help desk team handles thousands of urgent support tickets a month. As demand grew, the team spent more time on routine ticket triage and less on the high-impact issues that matter most to customers. The company needed a platform with AI-powered automation to address these problems without sacrificing service quality.

ServiceNow CRM unifies customer support

ReSource Point of Sale deployed ServiceNow Technology Provider Service Management (TPSM), the service CRM for tech providers, to create a unified platform that manages all customer support workflows—from issue intake to resolution. For ReSource's customers already using ServiceNow, the platform also integrates support directly into their own environments through Service Exchange —helping eliminate silos and giving visibility into tickets alongside their operational systems.

Additionally, support leads can review and route requests faster with AI ticket triage and automated case summarization. This approach reduces manual touchpoints and helps ensure mission-critical hardware issues reach the right teams immediately.

With the ServiceNow AI Platform, ReSource Point of Sale has nearly doubled its support volume from 5,000–6,000 to 11,000+ monthly customer tickets. At the same time, average resolution time has dropped from 8–10 hours to 3 hours.

Looking ahead, the company is exploring voice AI to serve small retail and franchise operations where store managers require real-time phone support.

Comments on the news

"We didn't just want a help desk tool—we wanted a platform we could build on and innovate with," said Nik Parra, CTO at ReSource Point of Sale . "By unifying operations and automating routine tasks with ServiceNow, we're allowing our team to focus on complex, high-touch issues. And when every minute counts for our customers, that makes all the difference."

"ReSource Point of Sale shows what's possible when you ground customer service workflows in business context and connect them end-to-end," said Romit Ghose, Vice President and General Manager of Technology, Media, and Telcom Industry Products at ServiceNow. "By automating routine triage with ServiceNow's AI capabilities, their help desk team shifted from coordinating disconnected systems to resolving the complex issues that matter to their customers. That's the difference between managing tickets and orchestrating resolution with AI."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .

Media Contacts
ServiceNow
Elisabeth McFarland
press@servicenow.com

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