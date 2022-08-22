Resource News Investing News

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) would like to advise its shareholders of the resignation of Mr. Willie Bezuidenhout as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective from September 18, 2022. The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") wishes to thank Willie for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

The Board has commenced the process of identifying and appointing a successor to Willie. As an interim measure the Board has taken the decision to appoint Ms. Emma Oosthuizen, the current Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Buffalo Coal as interim CFO from September 18th, 2022 until a new CFO is appointed. Emma has fulfilled the role of CFO at Buffalo Coal before taking up the role as CEO of the Company.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Craig Wiggill
Chairman of the Board
Email: info@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:
Greytown Road
Industrial Area
Dundee
KwaZulu-Natal
3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134443

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp.BUF:CATSXV:BUFResource Investing
BUF:CA
Acquisition of Majority Stake in Buffalo Coal Complete

Acquisition of Majority Stake in Buffalo Coal Complete

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, further to the transaction between Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF V") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for the transfer of ownership of RCF V's securities holdings in the Company as previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of June 15, 2022, that all administrative matters required to give effect to the transaction were completed on August 5, 2022.

The Company further advises that engagements with Investec Bank Limited, as previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of July 5, 2022 are ongoing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, further to the transaction between Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF V") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for the transfer of ownership of RCF V's securities holdings in the Company previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of June 15, 2022, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr Alok Joshi as non-executive Board member with effect as of August 4, 2022.

Mr Joshi has more than two decades' global leadership experience, built over mining and manufacturing industry segments and geographically spread across Africa, South-East Asia, Western Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Mr Joshi specialises in cross-border mergers and acquisitions and will continue in his current role as Director Finance of Belvedere, based out of Dubai, UAE where he leads Belvedere's strategic growth and investment initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp: Investec Bank Limited Change of Control Notice

Buffalo Coal Corp: Investec Bank Limited Change of Control Notice

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces, that that on July 4, 2022 the Company received notice from Investec Bank Limited ("Investec") that, on completion of the remaining administrative matters required to give effect to Belvedere Resources DMCC's ("Belvedere") acquisition of a majority stake in the Company, as announced by the Company on June 15, 2022, that Investec will exercise its rights to demand full repayment of all outstanding loans, together with all accrued interest and all other amounts accrued in terms of the Term loan and Revolving credit facility agreement ("the Facility Agreement") between the Company and Investec. As at June 30, 2022 the total amount owing to Investec amounted to R53,884,936 (approximately CAD4,244,516.41 using yesterday's Bank of Canada exchange rate), which amount is inclusive of royalties payable on sales generated by the Company's Magdalena bituminous mine.

The Company and Belvedere have been in discussions regarding a grace period within which the mandatory repayment under the Facility Agreement will occur and Investec has requested a proposal in this regard. The Company would need to rely on funding provided by Belvedere to settle the amounts owing to Investec, the terms of which have yet to be agreed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Reports Major Resource Upgrade at Paradox Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce a major upgrade to its JORC Code 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate (Mineral Resource) for its Paradox Lithium Project (Project) in Utah, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New Credit Facility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New Credit Facility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Gran Tierra Energy Colombia, LLC and Gran Tierra Colombia Inc., entered into a credit facility of up to US$150 million. The facility replaces Gran Tierra's previous credit facility that had a borrowing base of US$150 million. The new facility is with Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, and has a final maturity date of August 15, 2024, which may be extended to February 18, 2025 if certain conditions are met.

Highlights of the new facility include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Podium Minerals

High Grade Pgm Intercepts Continue As Stage 10 Exploration Hits Target Along 15km Strike

Podium Minerals Limited (ASX: POD, ‘Podium’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce new intercepts for 17 holes returned from Stage 10 drilling confirm the continuity of the Parks Reef mineralisation along the full 15 km of the orebody’s strike length, supporting the successful delivery of the Parks Reef Exploration Target (70 to 75Mt at grade of 1.2 to 1.6g/t 3E PGM for 2.7Moz to 3.8Moz 3E PGM)1,2 in addition to the existing resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources Limited

Final Assays - Lone Star Copper-Gold Project

Marquee Resources Limited (Company or Marquee) (ASX: MQR) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project, Washington State, USA (Lone Star or the Project). Results from the final batch of assays continue to intersect a wide mineralised envelope (up to 150m @ >0.5% Cu) with high-grade mineralised zones (up to 19.8m @ >2% Cu) within the core of the system. The Company’s focus now turns to completion of a maiden, JORC compliant resource estimate

Keep reading...Show less
What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment?

What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment?

Knowing what a preliminary economic assessment is will help new market participants better understand news from mineral resource issuers and mining projects.

A preliminary economic assessment, sometimes abbreviated as PEA, is defined as a study that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of a project’s mineral resources.

PEAs are completed before prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and are an important step in determining whether a company should develop a mineral resource project.

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Targets New Zones in Resource Expansion Drilling at Paradox Lithium Project

Brines Sampled in Clastic Zones 41, 43, 45 & 47

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully drilled additional new zones at the priority Cane Creek 32-1 well in its ongoing Resource expansion drilling program at its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA (the Project).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×