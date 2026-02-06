Republic Technologies Welcomes Canadian Solar CFO as Special Advisor to the Board

Republic Technologies Welcomes Canadian Solar CFO as Special Advisor to the Board

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (OTCQB: DOCKF) (the " Company " or " Republic ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xinbo Zhu as the Special Advisor to the Board and member of Republic's newly formed Infrastructure and Energy Advisory Committee (IEAC) . He will serve to strengthen the Company's leadership bench with deep global experience across finance, risk management, and large-scale infrastructure business operations.

Mr. Zhu currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) , a global renewable energy company with operations spanning manufacturing, project development, and asset ownership across multiple continents. Over more than two decades, he has held senior executive roles overseeing finance, risk, supply chain, and investment decision-making in complex, capital-intensive environments.

As Special Advisor, Mr. Zhu will provide guidance on capital strategy, financial discipline, and long-term growth initiatives, drawing on his experience managing global balance sheets, navigating volatile markets, and scaling operations across jurisdictions.

"Xinbo brings a rare combination of operational depth and financial rigor to innovative technology sectors," said Daniel Liu of Republic Technologies . "His experience operating public companies in the traditional energy sector adds valuable perspective as we continue to leverage Ethereum as digital fuel to support the next generation of infrastructure."

Mr. Zhu holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a Master of Engineering in Electronic Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University . His career spans senior leadership roles in public companies and multinational organizations across North America and Asia, with a consistent focus on disciplined capital allocation and risk-adjusted growth.

The Company will leverage Mr. Zhu's expertise to help guide its efforts in creating scalable, Ethereum backed, digital infrastructure. His experience will offer valuable advice in the Company's decision-making efforts as it executes on its business plan and evaluates future growth opportunities.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. By holding ETH on our balance sheet and operating validator infrastructure, we generate digital attestations that safeguard data integrity and secure real-world applications on Ethereum.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated role and contributions of Mr. Zhu as Special Advisor to the Board; (ii) the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of leveraging Mr. Zhu's experience in capital strategy, financial discipline, risk management, and infrastructure-related decision-making; (iii) the Company's ability to execute its business plan, including the development of Ethereum-based infrastructure and related initiatives; and (iv) the Company's future growth strategies, capital allocation framework, and long-term strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding market conditions, the Company's ability to attract and retain experienced advisors, the relevance of traditional infrastructure and energy-sector frameworks to blockchain-based systems, the continued development and adoption of Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake infrastructure, and the Company's ability to operate and scale its business in a disciplined manner. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, and technological risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, including but not limited to: volatility in digital asset markets; fluctuations in the value of ETH; technological or protocol changes within the Ethereum network; changes in regulatory frameworks applicable to digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, or securities markets; inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits from the appointment of Mr. Zhu as a Special Advisor to the Board; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy as anticipated; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and general market, economic, and political conditions. These risks, as well as other factors, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this news release represent management's best judgment based on information available as of the date hereof; however, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual outcomes may differ materially.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu,
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

DOCT:CC
