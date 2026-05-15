Republic Technologies Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Annual Filings

Republic Technologies Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Annual Filings

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (OTCQB: DOCKF) (" Republic " or the " Company ") today provided an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements (the " Financial Statements") and management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications (together with the Financial Statements and the MD&A, the "Annual Filings").

Further to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2026 (the "Announcement"), the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission"), granted the MCTO on May 1, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trader Orders ("NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Annual Filings and the Commission revokes the MCTO. During this period, the Company will cease any share buy-back activities under its normal course issuer bid, and has undertaken not to, directly or indirectly, issue or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

Management and the accounting team continue to make progress in preparing the Annual Filings and will file as soon as practicable. The delay in filing the Annual Filings is a result of expanded review procedures, including the involvement of valuation specialists in relation to certain complex transactions. It is the Company's reasonable expectation that the Annual Filings will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The Company will issue a news release announcing completion of filing of the Annual Filings at such time as they are completed and filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 including issuing bi-weekly default status reports by way of news releases, which will be filed on SEDAR+.

In addition, the Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the anticipated timing and completion of the Company's Annual Filings; the Company's ability to comply with the MCTO and National Policy 12-203; the issuance of bi-weekly status updates; and the expected revocation of the MCTO.

These statements are based on assumptions including that audit, valuation and review procedures will be completed on a timely basis, no material issues arise during the audit process, and the Company continues to have the resources necessary to complete the Annual Filings and comply with the MCTO.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including: delays in completing the Annual Filings; additional audit, accounting or valuation issues; regulatory developments affecting timing or revocation of the MCTO; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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