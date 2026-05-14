Republic Technologies Enters Strategic Software Licensing Partnership with Sign Foundation

Republic Technologies Enters Strategic Software Licensing Partnership with Sign Foundation

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (OTCQB: DOCKF) (" Republic " or the " Company ") and Sign Foundation ("Sign") today announced a strategic software licensing partnership supporting Republic's long-term strategy of integrating Ethereum-based attestation technology for real world applications.

Republic has entered into a software licensing agreement (the "Licence Agreement") with Sign that grants the Company a worldwide licence to deploy Sign's core technology stack across Republic's institutional initiatives. The licensed technology comprises: (i) Sign Protocol, an omni-chain attestation framework that enables the creation and on-chain verification of structured claims and disclosures using blockchain-based data storage, digital signatures, and cryptographic verification techniques; and (ii) Sign App, a blockchain-based system for verifiable agreement execution and lifecycle management that enables auditable and tamper-resistant transaction records. This framework is intended to support Republic's development of attestation and validator infrastructure by enhancing the Company's capacity to provide services that record, validate, and anchor data integrity across digital agreements, disclosures, and related workflows for institutional clients.

Beyond the Licence Agreement, Republic intends to explore broader collaboration opportunities with Sign pursuant to a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Any such initiatives remain subject to further diligence, regulatory consultation, internal approvals, definitive agreements, and applicable regulatory and CSE requirements, and there can be no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately proceed or generate the anticipated benefits.

Xin Yan, Co-Founder and CEO, Sign Foundation:

"Every modern system — from identity to money to capital — ultimately depends on the ability to verify. Our mission has been to make verification a shared primitive that governments, citizens, and markets can rely on. Partnering with a publicly listed company like Republic provides a transparent and auditable way for global users to engage with the verification layer being rebuilt across multiple economies, and gives Sign a partner whose disclosure standards match the seriousness of what our clients are asking us to build."

Daniel Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Republic Technologies:

"Republic's strategy is to bridge advanced blockchain technology with the day-to-day operations of traditional industries. We believe this partnership further enhances our technical capabilities in support of that mission, and we are excited to continue expanding our global footprint through Ethereum-based technology use cases such as digital identity, programmable capital, and on-chain settlement solutions that can benefit both the private and public sectors."

About Sign Foundation

Sign Foundation builds verification infrastructure for governments, financial institutions, and digital-capital issuers. Its S.I.G.N. architecture integrates digital identity, programmable money, and programmable capital into an auditable verification layer, anchored by the Sign Protocol evidence network. The Foundation maintains operations in New York and Hong Kong.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF | FSE: 7FM0 | OTCQB: DOCKF) is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH‑denominated treasury, the company operates validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity and security for universal applications.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the implementation, scope and anticipated benefits of the non-exclusive software licensing agreement between the Company and Sign (or its applicable affiliate); (ii) the Company's anticipated use and deployment of the licensed technology in connection with its capital-markets and public-company use cases; and (iii) the exploration of potential future collaboration initiatives between the Company and Sign, including reference architectures, research and educational initiatives, pilot programs, and validator or infrastructure alignment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of assumptions, including, without limitation: (i) the ability of the Company and the counterparty to the Licence Agreement to satisfy the conditions to closing, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and CSE acceptance, as applicable; (ii) the accuracy of representations and warranties made by the parties to the Licence Agreement; (iii) that the licensed technology will be available and capable of being deployed by the Company in a manner consistent with management's expectations; (iv) that applicable laws, regulatory frameworks and market practices relating to digital infrastructure, blockchain technology and public-company disclosure will remain generally consistent with current expectations; and (v) that any potential future collaboration initiatives, if pursued, will be supported by appropriate documentation, internal approvals and regulatory consultations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, among others: (i) the risk that the Company may not obtain required approvals, including acceptance by the CSE, in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Licence Agreement may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; (iii) the risk that the licensed technology may not be deployed as anticipated, or may not generate the strategic benefits currently contemplated by management; (iv) the risk that proposed or contemplated future collaboration initiatives may not proceed, may be modified, or may not result in commercially viable outcomes; (v) changes in applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies or interpretations of regulatory authorities, including those relating to securities markets, data, verification technologies and digital assets; (vi) general market, economic and business conditions, including volatility in digital asset markets (including ETH) and broader capital markets; and (vii) other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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