Republic Technologies Engages Fireblocks to Bolster Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (the "Company" or "Republic") today announced a strategic engagement with Fireblocks, the enterprise platform trusted by over 2,200 organizations worldwide for secure digital asset custody and operations. The partnership will provide Republic with advanced custody, governance, and risk controls to safeguard its ETH-denominated treasury and support the commercialization of its attestation business.

Republic's attestation platform relies on Ethereum validators to issue and verify digital proofs across sectors such as compliance, financial services, and supply chain integrity. By onboarding Fireblocks, Republic gains access to multi-party computation (MPC) custody, hardware-backed key management, and policy-based governance engines that are already relied upon by leading banks, fintechs, and asset managers. These capabilities will enable Republic to deploy its treasury into validator operations while maintaining institutional-grade security and risk oversight.

This collaboration advances Republic's commercialization roadmap by embedding security and risk management into the core of its business operations. Together, Republic and Fireblocks aim to set a new benchmark for secure, compliant, and scalable Ethereum-based infrastructure serving institutional markets.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu, Chief Executive Officer
Email: daniel@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates, opinions, future events, or results, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "targets," "aims," "anticipates," or "believes," or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might," or "will" occur.

These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the Company's engagement with Fireblocks, including the enhancement of governance, custody, and risk management; the development, scalability, and commercialization of the Company's attestation platform; the anticipated applications and benefits of Ethereum-based infrastructure; and the ability of the Company to achieve institutional-grade standards in its treasury and validator operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will successfully integrate Fireblocks' platform, that its attestation platform will perform as anticipated, that Ethereum-based infrastructure will continue to be adopted by enterprises and institutions, and that the Company will be able to execute on its commercialization roadmap as planned.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk that the Company will be unable to realize the anticipated benefits of its engagement with Fireblocks, that the Company's attestation platform may not be successfully developed or commercially deployed, that market or regulatory conditions may not evolve as expected, or that the Company may be unable to scale its operations in line with institutional standards.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information available at the time of release. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency, or completeness of the information in this press release, and neither the Company nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever arising from the use of this press release or reliance on the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267114

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Medical TechnologiesCSE:DOCTMedical Device Investing
DOCT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
beyond medical

Beyond Medical Technologies


Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

The Company is reviewing Micron Technologies' medical face mask manufacturing business as many jurisdictions have recently lifted mask mandates and as demand for face masks rapidly declines. The Company is considering operating Micron Technologies' facility at reduced capacity or potentially terminating its mask manufacturing business via a sale of all inventory and equipment related to its mask manufacturing business and to seek new business opportunities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an online marketing agreement ("AGORA Agreement") with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") and an investor marketing agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc.® dba as Investing News Network® ("INN").

AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (" Beyond Medical " or the " Company ") (CSE: DOCT) ( Frankfurt : 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. (" Micron Technologies ").

"Amazon's Choice" Designation for Medical Grade Face Masks

Micron Technologies has been operating at the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia since August 2020 where it manufactures three-ply medical grade face masks. In early April 2021 , Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks achieved the "Amazon's Choice" designation from Amazon. The "Amazon's Choice" designation is achieved by having a high star rating, competitive price, low return rate, consistent inventory, and high sales. Micron Technologies anticipates a sales boost following achieving the "Amazon's Choice" designation.

In addition to Amazon, Micron Technologies' products are available online at Walmart and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com .

Micron Technologies Accepting Bitcoin

Micron Technologies has entered the cryptocurrency space by now accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its products. The option to pay with Bitcoin is available to both retail and wholesale customers. Customers who wish to pay with Bitcoin can do so on Micron Technologies' website where the payment will be completed via BitPay, a Bitcoin service provider.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology.

The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/27/c4406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (" Beyond Medical " or the " Company ") (CSE: DOCT) ( Frankfurt : 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. (" Micron Technologies ").

Manufacturing Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks at Full Capacity

Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade face masks at the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia since August 2020 . The three-ply medical grade face masks are being manufactured pursuant to Micron Technologies' Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. The three-ply medical grade face masks offer three layers of protection, which conforms to the American Society for Testing and Materials' F2100 Level 3 standards. The non-woven masks feature an adjustable nose clip designed to protect both front-line workers and consumers. Micron Technologies is currently operating three shifts a day to manufacture three-ply medical grade face masks.

Manufacturing N95 Face Masks

Micron Technologies is now also setting up manufacturing N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved.  Micron Technologies has submitted its N95 Model 8800 face masks to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (" NIOSH ") and is confident it will obtain NIOSH certification as its N95 Model 8800 face masks have already passed testing with Kinetrics Analytical and Environmental Laboratories. Micron Technologies has purchased a large quantity of raw materials to manufacture N95 Model 8800 face masks and plans to maximize production efforts once NIOSH certification has been obtained. As of last month there was still a significant shortage of N95 masks and approximately " 56 percent of frontline workers say they still don't have enough N95 masks. "

Third Wave of COVID-19

According to Dr. Abdu Sharkawy , an infectious disease specialist, the third wave of COVID-19 is " likely going to be worse than the first two ." With respect to the addition of variants, Dr. Sharkawy noted " and of course we've seen what these variants can offer, they can really lead to an explosion of cases very quickly ."  Dr. Theresa Tam , Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, announced a 64% increase in new cases involving variants. In addition to the new variants, the slow vaccine roll-out and complacency with public health restrictions are contributing to the third wave.

Earlier this month Canada surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with the provinces of Ontario , Quebec , and British Columbia being hit the hardest by the third wave.

Products Now Available at Walmart

As previously announced, Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 medical grade face masks have been approved for sale by Walmart. Micron Technologies expects its products to be available at www.walmart.com in the coming weeks.

In addition to Walmart, Micron Technologies' products are also available on Amazon and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com . Customers can also make orders directly at https://micronti.com .

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c7788.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians.

BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital diagnostic trial for autism in the US, with its aim being to support the early detection of developmental conditions like autism.

The first patient test took place at PriMED Clinical Research in Dayton, Ohio. PriMED, a division of PriMED Physicians, is one of two clinical sites selected for the study’s initial phase, which is targeting 100 patients.

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at enhancing remote pregnancy monitoring and expanding the range of health data available to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers.

Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the deployment of Technegas® in up to 169 nuclear medicine departments across HCA’s extensive network.1

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Download the PDF here.

