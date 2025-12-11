Republic Technologies Doubles ETH Holdings Amid 23% Appreciation in Total Value

Republic Technologies Doubles ETH Holdings Amid 23% Appreciation in Total Value

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (OTCQB: DOCKF) (the " Company " or " Republic ") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its ETH holdings and continued progress in strengthening its infrastructure foundation, further enhancing its capacity of generating attestations that safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

Republic has purchased an additional 742.40 ETH , increasing total holdings to 1,570.60 ETH at a blended cost of approximately US$2,700 per ETH, for a total carrying value of roughly US$4.27 million . Based on the market price as of December 10, 2025, approximately US$3,300 per ETH, the holdings are worth around US$5.27 million , representing an estimated 23% appreciation .

Republic holds ETH as an operational asset and deploys it into validator infrastructure to secure the Ethereum network and generate the attestations that drive its business. This model positions the Company at the core of Ethereum's rapidly developing ecosystem.

In parallel with expanding its infrastructure capacity, Republic employs sophisticated purchasing strategies, collectively referred to as "Synthetic Mining" , to acquire ETH at lower effective prices, generate additional revenue, and grow the balance sheet in ETH terms without issuing new equity. Over the past quarter, the Company allocated a portion of its balance sheet to Synthetic Mining strategies, which have generated average annualized returns in the range of 80% to 100% .

Following the Company's OTCQB listing and the completion of its first US$10 million drawdown under the previously announced US$100 million secured convertible note facility , this non-dilutive balance sheet growth further enhances Republic's capacity to scale validator operations and increase attestation output. These advancements move the Company closer to its mission of delivering trusted solutions that safeguard data integrity and benefiting the general public with advanced Ethereum technology .

"As Ethereum continues to gain adoption, Republic is strategically positioned to scale with the ecosystem's growth," said Daniel Liu, CEO of Republic Technologies. "Accelerating validator infrastructure deployment, expanding attestation capacity and expanding our ETH holdings remain core pillars to achieve our long-term strategy."

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the expansion of ETH holdings, deployment and scaling of validator and attestation infrastructure, anticipated returns from Synthetic Mining strategies, the Company's ability to strengthen its financial position without issuing new equity, benefits from its OTCQB listing and convertible note facility, and its long-term mission to enhance data integrity and adoption of Ethereum technology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that include continued growth and adoption of Ethereum and related technologies, stability and liquidity in digital asset markets, the Company's ability to execute infrastructure deployment plans on schedule and within budget, a regulatory environment that remains supportive of blockchain-based operations, and ongoing access to financing under existing facilities under favorable market conditions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include volatility in ETH and other digital asset prices, changes in blockchain protocols or validator economics, operational challenges in deploying and maintaining validator infrastructure, regulatory changes or restrictions affecting digital assets or blockchain operations, counterparty risk in Synthetic Mining strategies, market and liquidity risks, and broader economic and geopolitical factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu,
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

