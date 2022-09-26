Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

  • New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road, near centre of ~20km Victoria structure, highest grab sample result 0.71% Ni in albitized ultramafic with sulfides

  • Discovery of second band of mineralization north of previous drilling at Victoria

  • Lalonde delivered consistent elevated values including 0.33% Ni in grab samples from mineralized horizon currently being stripped

September 26, 2022 TheNewswire Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OT C: RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to deliver to shareholders results from prospecting targeting the polymetallic intrusive mineralization at Surimeau during May-July 2022.  These results include 0.71% Ni in a grab sample from a previously unexplored area of central Victoria (east of the Rapide 7 road) and two assay results of 0.32% Ni in two separate grab samples obtained within the current stripping area at Lalonde west (west of the Rapide 7 road).

Grab samples are preferentially selected and not representative of the entirety of a structure. In the case of Lalonde west follow up work consisting of stripping a wide band perpendicular (north/south) to the mineralized Lalonde structure (which runs east/west), followed by channel sampling, is ongoing as previously announced. In the case of central Victoria additional prospecting will be undertaken this fall.

"These initial results validate the extent of surface mineralization on our Surimeau District Property. Our current interpretation is two separate polymetallic mineralized systems essentially running east/west, outcropping on surface, with lengths of ~20kms at Victoria and currently ~9km at Lalonde, the latter is still open on strike and unexplored. West of the Rapide 7 road the two horizons are separated north/south by ~3.7km. Copper and Zinc mineralization is hosted in a thick sequence of greywacke with graphitic mudstone interlayers while Nickel and Cobalt mineralization is hosted within ultramafic flows. The best mineralization is often found within and around sheared, albite altered, and calc-silicate altered ultramafics the sedimentary contact. We continue to learn more about this property with ongoing exploration to determine the extent and surface grade of the mineralization. We intend to drill at Victoria west this winter, building on the drilled mineralized package as deep as 180m with an ~125m package width over the ~2.2km we have drilled. We will also likely drill Lalonde west of the road for the first time. Our grab samples reflect the consistent presence of polymetallic mineralization with a wide range of grades, clearly there is with more work required, which we will do" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

2022 Prospecting Results Summarized

This press release reports on prospecting results obtained from the Victoria and Lalonde trends during the 2022 season, prior to trenching. Work to date leads Renforth to conclude that the Victoria and Lalonde are of similar mineralization environments, interpreting the geological setting as being a type of hybrid volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and mono-sulfide solid solution (MMS) system where there was interaction between intruding Nickel enriched ultramafic magmas and sulfide-enriched sedimentary material leading to the formation of nickel mineralization alongside anomalous zinc and copper from any assimilated VMS systems. Following this prospecting work, a channel cutting program was carried out (results pending). Currently, the property has been chipped and stripped with channel cutting ongoing at Lalonde. Renforth's geologists will map and sample the newly stripped areas subsequent to a field break allowing the local community uninterrupted access for hunting. The results of the prospecting work highlighted below demonstrated to Renforth the consistent presence of some amount of polymetallic (Nickel, Cobalt, Copper and Zinc) mineralization throughout each system and support the continued exploration of the property in order to determine the size and extent of the occurrences.

Victoria East and West Prospecting Result Highlights

Sample #

Location

Litho

Outcrop

Sample

Ni ppm

Co ppm

Cu ppm

Zn ppm

81094

Victoria East

V4

Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes

Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes

1730

192

60

110

81096

Victoria East

V4

Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py

Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py

1690

101

70

60

81131

Victoria East

V4

Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, , locally up to 7% py, fol at 94/30N , sulphides are lineated

Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, locally up to 7% py

7160

257

260

330

81197

Victoria East

V3

Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive

Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive, smooth bedrock, possible large frost heave boulder from nearby

1830

131

20

110

81198

Victoria East

V3

Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface

Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface

1640

120

50

90

81199

Victoria East

V3

Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N

Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N

1650

114

50

70

81231

Victoria West

V4

Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3%, flat ridge oriented 86/60N

Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3%

620

110.5

1400

520

81232

Victoria West

V4

Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out

Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out

510

100.5

1380

16500

81035

Victoria West

V4

Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph

Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph

240

83.2

1470

3860

81064

Victoria West

V4

North side of same ridge as sample 81062, E-W orientation, calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop.

Calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop.

1820

196

210

230

81076

Victoria West

V4

Same ridge as above, ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization

Ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization

1820

91.4

0

70

*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.

Lalonde East and West Prospecting Result Highlights

Sample

Location

Litho

Outcrop

Sample

Ni ppm

Co ppm

Cu ppm

Zn ppm

81142

Lalonde East

V4

Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N,  well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall

Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N,  well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall

110

52.8

380

17900

81251

Lalonde East

V3

Boulder sub angular in swamp 2x2 m

maf vol, dark grey black colour, fine-med grained mod mag throughout, trace fine py, rare fine ab blebs throughout

1520

80

50

60

81118

Lalonde East

V4

Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized

Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized

1430

106

160

90

81119

Lalonde West

V4

Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout

Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout

3220

208

360

390

81123

Lalonde West

V4

Tallish ridge, Lalonde east area powerline, strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 %

Strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 %

3220

297

160

240

81085

Lalonde West

V4

Same ridge as 81119, Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within.

Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within.

2140

160

410

570

81304

Lalonde West

V3

Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol

Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol

1690

110

20

130

*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.

Samples presented in this press release were selected, bagged, and tagged in the field under the supervision of Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129) and personally delivered to the facilities of ALS Geochemistry in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis using the ME-MS89L assay methodology (Trace Level Lithium Exploration by Na-Peroxide Fusion).

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Renforth ResourcesCSE:RFRBase Metals Investing
RFR:CC
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission: Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

Retransmission: Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - July 29, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement held by O3 on the Denain-Pershing Property (the "Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property from Renforth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - July 28, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement held by O3 on the Denain-Pershing Property (the "Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property from Renforth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

Renforth Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF, CSE: RFR), based in Toronto, ON focused on the wholly owned 260 km 2 Surimeau nickel, copper and zinc property in NW Quebec today announced that Nicole Brewster President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27 th .

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: July 27 th
TIME: 10:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • 3500m of drilling in Spring 2021 returned visible nickel, copper and zinc sulphides over 2.2 km strike length within a 5km mineralized zone at Victoria West RESULTS PENDING
  • 775m of drilling over 4 holes just completed returned the deepest mineralization yet - visible semi-massive nickel and copper at ~140m vertical depth – RESULTS PENDING
  • The 5km Victoria West zone is the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly, the sulphides at Victoria West are associated with the magnetic anomaly, the eastern end hosts the Colonie mineralized showing, in between is unexplored.
  • In addition to the mineralized Victoria West system and the Colony showing the Surimeau District Property hosts 4 other areas of historically identified energy metals and several gold showings

About Renforth
Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec , contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 260 km 2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario , with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renforth-resources-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-27th-301339498.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Issues Parbec Gold Project Assays and Targets Surimeau Sulphide Nickel/Copper Project with June Exploration Program

Renforth Issues Parbec Gold Project Assays and Targets Surimeau Sulphide Nickel/Copper Project with June Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)



June 9 2021 / TheNewswire / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") releases the following information for our wholly owned Parbec gold deposit and our wholly owned Surimeau nickel/copper/zinc project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Donaldson to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Donaldson is a senior corporate and securities lawyer with extensive experience working with boards in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, strategic planning and implementation, governance and stakeholder relations, and compliance and risk management. Jill holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a director of Prospera Credit Union and Chair of its Governance and Nominations Committee and member of its Business Transformation Committee and is also a director of Canuck Place Children's' Hospice. Jill was a director of Great Bear Royalties Corp. and Chair of its Special Committee with respect to its recent acquisition by Royal Gold. As an independent director, Jill brings significant governance and transactional experience as well as risk management experience, a strategic mindset and financial acumen.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to follow up on the recent release of the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the "Nisk" Nickel project with the commencement of the second round of drilling. The NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resources Estimate for the Nisk Project was filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Nisk Project is located in the southern portion of the Eeyo Istchee James Bay territory, Québec, a region that is the site of a number of mining projects (Figure 1) and improving infrastructure (Figure 2).[1]

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Three New Low to High Sulphidation Projects

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has added three new exploration projects to its portfolio of gold prospects in Peru following a 4 month regional geological reconnaissance program to follow-up on recently awarded concessions that were staked through a remote sensing targeting program.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that in August 2022 the legacy site clean-up was successfully accomplished under time and under budget on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Project Update

Los Andes Copper Project Update

Desalinated Water Agreement Advanced as Part of Pre-Feasibility Planning

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report on progress on its Vizcachitas large-scale copper project in Chile. A letter of intent has been signed with Desala Petorca SPA to work on the project option to use desalinated seawater for the project ("Desala"). Desala is a firm dedicated to the development of water desalinization for water consumption and irrigation under a multi-purpose and multi-client scale. Desala is developing plans for a desalinated plant in the coast of Papudo, V Region, with a capacity of approximately 2,050 ltssec. The agreement with Desala advances an important option for the project consistent with sustainable mining for copper which is an essential metal for electrification.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×