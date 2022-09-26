(TheNewswire)
New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road, near centre of ~20km Victoria structure, highest grab sample result 0.71% Ni in albitized ultramafic with sulfides
Discovery of second band of mineralization north of previous drilling at Victoria
Lalonde delivered consistent elevated values including 0.33% Ni in grab samples from mineralized horizon currently being stripped
September 26, 2022 TheNewswire Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OT C: RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to deliver to shareholders results from prospecting targeting the polymetallic intrusive mineralization at Surimeau during May-July 2022. These results include 0.71% Ni in a grab sample from a previously unexplored area of central Victoria (east of the Rapide 7 road) and two assay results of 0.32% Ni in two separate grab samples obtained within the current stripping area at Lalonde west (west of the Rapide 7 road).
Grab samples are preferentially selected and not representative of the entirety of a structure. In the case of Lalonde west follow up work consisting of stripping a wide band perpendicular (north/south) to the mineralized Lalonde structure (which runs east/west), followed by channel sampling, is ongoing as previously announced. In the case of central Victoria additional prospecting will be undertaken this fall.
"These initial results validate the extent of surface mineralization on our Surimeau District Property. Our current interpretation is two separate polymetallic mineralized systems essentially running east/west, outcropping on surface, with lengths of ~20kms at Victoria and currently ~9km at Lalonde, the latter is still open on strike and unexplored. West of the Rapide 7 road the two horizons are separated north/south by ~3.7km. Copper and Zinc mineralization is hosted in a thick sequence of greywacke with graphitic mudstone interlayers while Nickel and Cobalt mineralization is hosted within ultramafic flows. The best mineralization is often found within and around sheared, albite altered, and calc-silicate altered ultramafics the sedimentary contact. We continue to learn more about this property with ongoing exploration to determine the extent and surface grade of the mineralization. We intend to drill at Victoria west this winter, building on the drilled mineralized package as deep as 180m with an ~125m package width over the ~2.2km we have drilled. We will also likely drill Lalonde west of the road for the first time. Our grab samples reflect the consistent presence of polymetallic mineralization with a wide range of grades, clearly there is with more work required, which we will do" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
2022 Prospecting Results Summarized
This press release reports on prospecting results obtained from the Victoria and Lalonde trends during the 2022 season, prior to trenching. Work to date leads Renforth to conclude that the Victoria and Lalonde are of similar mineralization environments, interpreting the geological setting as being a type of hybrid volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and mono-sulfide solid solution (MMS) system where there was interaction between intruding Nickel enriched ultramafic magmas and sulfide-enriched sedimentary material leading to the formation of nickel mineralization alongside anomalous zinc and copper from any assimilated VMS systems. Following this prospecting work, a channel cutting program was carried out (results pending). Currently, the property has been chipped and stripped with channel cutting ongoing at Lalonde. Renforth's geologists will map and sample the newly stripped areas subsequent to a field break allowing the local community uninterrupted access for hunting. The results of the prospecting work highlighted below demonstrated to Renforth the consistent presence of some amount of polymetallic (Nickel, Cobalt, Copper and Zinc) mineralization throughout each system and support the continued exploration of the property in order to determine the size and extent of the occurrences.
Victoria East and West Prospecting Result Highlights
Sample #
Location
Litho
Outcrop
Sample
Ni ppm
Co ppm
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
81094
Victoria East
V4
Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes
Ultramafic, massive with zones of spinifex texture, non-mag, dark green, series of NW-Se trending dykes
1730
192
60
110
81096
Victoria East
V4
Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py
Same spot as above, either contact or weathered differently because of blowdown tree, surface is soft greasy and talcose, Ultramafic, massive, fine to med grained, blue-grey colour, clots of coarse calcite, trace py
1690
101
70
60
81131
Victoria East
V4
Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, , locally up to 7% py, fol at 94/30N , sulphides are lineated
Ultramafic, bands of mod to strong albitization, pyroxene rich band, rare 2 cm qz-ab veinlets + 1-2 mm ab stringers, patchy weak mag, 2-4 % diss py throughout, locally up to 7% py
7160
257
260
330
81197
Victoria East
V3
Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive
Mafic volcanic, aphanitic, dark grey-black, mod to strong mag throughout, occasional shiny pyroxene crystals, trace py, massive, smooth bedrock, possible large frost heave boulder from nearby
1830
131
20
110
81198
Victoria East
V3
Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface
Same as 81197, 2 m tall 25 m long ridge in low relief area, oriented 250 (E-W), possible pillows visible on surface
1640
120
50
90
81199
Victoria East
V3
Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N
Same as 81197, weak fol at 260/30N
1650
114
50
70
81231
Victoria West
V4
Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3%, flat ridge oriented 86/60N
Greenish ultramafic, med grained, patches / bands of mod to strong albitization, with 1%py/po locally up to 3%
620
110.5
1400
520
81232
Victoria West
V4
Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out
Main shear like rock, deeply weathered thus micaceous, strongly albitized, low ridge striking 230/60N conc to fol, trace -1 % sulphides, often weathered out
510
100.5
1380
16500
81035
Victoria West
V4
Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph
Looks identical to shear zone in trench, deeply weathered, strongly albitized, strongly foliated at 247/70N, well mineralized, 15 % diss + stringers and clots, py-sph
240
83.2
1470
3860
81064
Victoria West
V4
North side of same ridge as sample 81062, E-W orientation, calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop.
Calc-silicate v4, aphanitic, mod albitization, mod bt, 5-15% fine sulfides (py-po), sulfur odor around outcrop.
1820
196
210
230
81076
Victoria West
V4
Same ridge as above, ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization
Ultramafic, aphanitic, serpentinized, 20 m from 81075, weak albitization
1820
91.4
|0
70
*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.
Lalonde East and West Prospecting Result Highlights
Sample
Location
Litho
Outcrop
Sample
Ni ppm
Co ppm
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
81142
Lalonde East
V4
Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N, well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall
Strongly albitized, deeply weathered, sheared rock, very similar to main shear in Victoria trench, strong fol at 94/70N, well mineralized py + sph, stringers and clots along foliation, 5-10% sulphides overall
110
52.8
380
17900
81251
Lalonde East
V3
Boulder sub angular in swamp 2x2 m
maf vol, dark grey black colour, fine-med grained mod mag throughout, trace fine py, rare fine ab blebs throughout
1520
80
50
60
81118
Lalonde East
V4
Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized
Massive ultramafics, trace to 1 % diss py, po, green colour, serpentinized
1430
106
160
90
81119
Lalonde West
V4
Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout
Ultramafic, dark green, coarse grained, massive, dense, rare 1-3 mm qz-ab stringers, 2-5 % fine to med diss py, po throughout, locally up to 10%, weak to mod mag throughout
3220
208
360
390
81123
Lalonde West
V4
Tallish ridge, Lalonde east area powerline, strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 %
Strongly foliated 104/44NE, albitized ultramafic with fine stringers and diss py, po, up to 10-12 %
3220
297
160
240
81085
Lalonde West
V4
Same ridge as 81119, Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within.
Ultramafic, dark green, coarse tremolites in aphanitic groundmass, 10-20% fine to med diss py, po, possible trace bornite, presence of reworked/ broken red garnets within.
2140
160
410
570
81304
Lalonde West
V3
Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol
Sheared maf vol, ultramafics, strongly foliated, and actinolized sediments, possibly, amphibolized maf vol
1690
110
20
130
*Results presented above are grab samples and only represent the material sampled. Additional samples were taken in this program and are not reported on in this release. Mapped prospecting results are available on the website.
Samples presented in this press release were selected, bagged, and tagged in the field under the supervision of Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129) and personally delivered to the facilities of ALS Geochemistry in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis using the ME-MS89L assay methodology (Trace Level Lithium Exploration by Na-Peroxide Fusion).
Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.
For further information please contact:
Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
C:416-818-1393
E: nicole@renforthresources.com
#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9
About Renforth
Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.
In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.
Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
