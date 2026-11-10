René Goehrum Files Early Warning Report for Historical Ownership Positions

René Goehrum, the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a director of BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent" or the "Company", TSX Venture: RX) has filed an early warning report disclosing certain historical ownership positions with respect to the securities of the Company at the direction of the Ontario Securities Commission. From time to time, Mr. Goehrum has acquired beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Company, some of which transactions were previously reported on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders ("SEDI"). In particular, Mr. Goehrum's early warning report makes disclosure in respect of his ownership of securities of the Company (i) at the time when he initially triggered the early warning reporting requirements, (ii) at the time when his beneficial ownership was at its highest level, and (iii) currently.
Mr. Goehrum's Initial Reportable Event
On January 4, 1996, when Mr. Goehrum was initially elected as a director of the Company, Mr. Goehrum had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 715,261 Common Shares and 40,000 stock options of the Company ("Stock Options"), all of which were exercisable within 60 days. On the basis of 5,857,838 Common Shares outstanding on January 1, 1996, being the closest available date to the date of the opening balance report in respect of which public disclosure of the Company's outstanding Common Shares is available, Mr. Goehrum had beneficial ownership of approximately 12.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Mr. Goehrum reported these holdings on SEDI.
Mr. Goehrum's Peak and Current Beneficial Ownership
Mr. Goehrum's current security holdings in the Company represent his peak percentage beneficial ownership of the Company. As of November 6, 2026, Mr. Goehrum beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 2,244,982 Common Shares and 33,301 Stock Options, all of which are exercisable within 60 days. On the basis of the Company's 11,235,488 Common Shares issued and outstanding, Mr. Goehrum currently has beneficial ownership of approximately 20.22% of the Common Shares. Mr. Goehrum also holds 49,059 restricted share units ("RSUs"), none of which are exercisable within 60 days.
The aggregate number of Common Shares owned, controlled or directed by Mr. Goehrum noted above includes: (i) 1,087,761 Common Shares held indirectly through 1069867 Ontario Ltd., a company owned by Mr. Goehrum; and (ii) 500,000 Common Shares held by Aquiam Partners Ltd. ("Aquiam"). Aquiam is a private equity firm of which Mr. Peter Lockhard, a director of the Company, and Mr. Goehrum are Managing Directors. Aquiam acquired 1,000,000 Common Shares of the Company in 2002. Mr. Goehrum beneficially owns and exercises independent control over 500,000 Common Shares held by Aquiam pursuant to a unanimous shareholders agreement among the shareholders of Aquiam and Mr. Lockhard beneficially owns and exercises independent control over the other 500,000 Common Shares pursuant to such unanimous shareholders agreement.
Mr. Goehrum holds the Common Shares, Stock Options and RSUs for investment purposes. Mr. Goehrum may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of his holdings in securities of the Company as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Company, the exercise of Stock Options, the settlement of RSUs, or the disposition of all or a portion of Mr. Goehrum's security holdings of the Company, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.
The Company's head office is located at 2476 Argentia Road, Suite 402, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 6M1. A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Goehrum in connection with the Subject Transactions is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Canadian pharma, international pharma, and oral health business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,235,488 Common Shares outstanding.
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.