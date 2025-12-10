REMINDER - QGold to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Corporate Update

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR,OTC:QGLDF; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (" QGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate update presentation with analysts and investors via live webinar on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EST. Participants can register to attend at the following web address: https:us02web.zoom.usmeetingregisterkp-TbwUIT7-La5-KUfARow.

Specifically, the webinar will feature QGold's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tagliamonte, to discuss updates on the Company's business developments.

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate amount of 500,000 stock options to a director and officer pursuant to its stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and may be exercised at a price of $0.28 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR,OTC:QGLDF; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QGR", the OTCQB ® market in the United States under "QGLDF", and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under "QX9G".

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte
Chief Executive Officer
Email: pwt@qgoldresources.com
Website: https://qgoldresources.com
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and Mine Centre Gold Project, including its plans to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Q-Gold ResourcesQGR:CCTSXV:QGRPrecious Metals Investing
QGR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance MandillaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor AppointedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass

Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that data processing of the recently completed high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey across the Mojave Project has been finalised. HIGHLIGHTS -... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ( "TSXV" or "the Exchange" )... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 9, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)... Keep Reading...
Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a validated and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Cusi Project ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Related News

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Battery Metals Investing

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Base Metals Investing

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Silver Investing

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2026, Plus Key Drivers to Watch

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2026

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review