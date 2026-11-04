Relmada Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, "Relmada" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in London, UK, from November 16 - 19, 2026.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM GMT/7 AM ET
Webcast: Click Here

Management will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed on the Events page of the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://ir.relmada.com/investors/events/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com


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