Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2022. The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows: Read More >>

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on May 25, 2022 .

Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

~58.3 square mile (~37,300 acre) heavy mineral sand position has potential to feed the Company's White Mesa Mill with rare earth element and uranium bearing natural monazite sand for decades

Energy Fuels Inc. ( NYSE American: UUUU ) ( TSX: EFR ) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the " Purchase Agreements ") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the " Transaction ") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the " Bahia Project ").

Release - Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the "Transaction") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the "Bahia Project"). Read More >>

Energy Fuels - Are we seeing the first signs of ramping up?

Energy Fuels reported 2022-1Q results generally in line with expectations and gave an update on operations. Production and sales remain small (modest Vanadium sales) making bottom line results largely a function of operating costs. A slight increase in operating losses ($10.2m versus $8.8m) and net losses ($14.7m versus $10.9m) reflect additional ramp up costs for UUUU's rare earth element (REE) development and were expected. Development discussions were largely a repeat of the April update. But wait! A uranium supply contract?!?! Management plans to separate REE elements, efforts to access new REE supplies (Monzanite), and its medical isotope recovery partnership. This is all old news. However, management also announced on a call with investors (not in the press release) that it had just signed a uranium supply contract. This is the first contract in several years and a clear sign that the uranium market has improved to a point where UUUU may ramp up production, "perhaps as early as this summer." Read More >>

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

American Lithium Secures Additional Private Water Rights for Planned Operations at TLC

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) , is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with certain arms-length vendors (the "Vendors") to acquire 431 acres of privately-held agricultural lands, along with the accompanying 1,468 acre-feet of water rights, in the Big Smoky Valley near Tonopah, Nevada, close to the Company's Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC").

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay the Vendors a total of US $3,125,000 on closing. Closing is expected to occur shortly following completion of a standard escrow in order to verify title rights.

Foremost Lithium Contracts Glencore Canada's Expert Process Solutions to Pilot SC6 Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide Production from Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)  (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions (a Glencore company) to develop a process to develop and refine spodumene concentrate (SC6 technical specification) into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. The contractual relationship reflects Foremost's commitment to deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to supply an integrated EV battery ecosystem to energize the electrification of the transportation sector.

Foremost's initial 2020 metallurgical test work, done in conjunction with SGS Canada Inc, indicated that it is possible that Heavy Liquids Separation (HLS) combined with magnetite separation can be used to produce a high-grade (close to 6% Li2O) lithium spodumene concentrate after the rejection of iron silicate minerals therefore, most of the spodumene should be amenable to recovery by HLS and/or flotation. The mineralogical characteristics of the Zoro Dyke 1 pegmatite highlight the economic potential of the project. These preliminary findings suggest that Foremost's Zoro property contains lithium resources meeting industry and market specifications. The new project with XPS and SGS will utilize a more robust 500 kg sample size which will allow us to confirm that it is feasible to convert the 6% Li2O from Zoro to Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) which is the compound for which the Electric Vehicle makers / giga factories have unprecedented demand.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 -- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved.   Resolutions passed are listed below.

Electra Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of 20-year Investor Relations Professional

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph (Joe) Racanelli a 20-year veteran of the capital markets, as Vice President, Investor Relations.  Mr. Racanelli will oversee Electra's engagement with shareholders and the investment community, helping to build profile and visibility of the company's vision of becoming North America's first fully-integrated battery materials park for the electric vehicle industry.  Working closely with Electra's CEO, Trent Mell Mr. Racanelli will communicate Electra's investor proposition and build shareholder value.

