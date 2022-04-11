Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces (oz) and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.0 million oz. "The year is off to a strong start," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January signing a definitive agreement to acquire the Pitarrilla Project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. The addition of Pitarrilla, which is expected to close in the second quarter, significantly enhances our already attractive pipeline of growth projects, which also includes Terronera and Parral." Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia
Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2022
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces (oz) and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.0 million oz.
"The year is off to a strong start," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January signing a definitive agreement to acquire the Pitarrilla Project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. The addition of Pitarrilla, which is expected to close in the second quarter, significantly enhances our already attractive pipeline of growth projects, which also includes Terronera and Parral."
Q1 2022 Highlights
- Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.
- Bolañitos' Performance Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than anticipated gold production and lower gold grades.
- Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold during the quarter. Held 608,788 oz silver and 1,911 oz gold of bullion inventory and 59,594 oz silver and 1,931 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.
- Advancing the Terronera Project : Work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
- Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Pitarrilla Project: Endeavour is acquiring Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world, from SSR Mining Inc. in a transaction expected to close in Q2 2022. Pitarrilla is located in Durango State, Mexico, which has a long history of mining and is known as a mining-friendly jurisdiction with several mines in operation, including our Guanacevi mine.
- Completed US$46.0 Million Bought Deal Financing: On March 22, 2022 Endeavour completed a prospectus offering for the issuance of 9,293,150 common shares at a price of US$4.95 per common share for gross proceeds of US$46.0 million, including the exercise of an over-allotment option. The Company plans to use the net proceeds to pay the US$35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. on completion of the Company's acquisition of the Pitarrilla project and for the Company's general corporate purposes and working capital.
Q1 2022 Mine Operations
Consolidated silver production increased by 25% to 1,314,955 ounces in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, primarily driven by a 23% increase in silver production at the Guanacevi mine and a 70% increase in silver production at the Bolañitos mine offset by nil production at El Compas, which the Company put on care and maintenance last August.
Gold production decreased by 22% to 8,695 ounces as a 27% increase in gold production at the Guanacevi mine was offset by a 16% decrease in gold production at the Bolañitos mine and nil production at El Compas.
Guanacevi throughput in Q1 2022 was 14% higher than Q1 2021 and silver grades and gold grades were 10% and 13% higher, respectively. Guanacevi throughput met plan and mining the new higher grade El Curso orebody has led to significantly improved grades and mine flexibility. Additionally, supplies of local third-party ores continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 11% of quarterly throughput and contributing to the higher ore grades.
Bolañitos Q1 2022 throughput was 7% higher than Q1 2021 with silver grades 61% higher and gold grades 20% lower. Silver production increased by 70% while gold production decreased by 16% at the Bolañitos mine.
Production Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|Q1 2022 Highlights
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Throughput (tonnes)
|206,147
|209,453
|(2%)
|Silver ounces produced
|1,314,955
|1,048,100
|25%
|Gold ounces produced
|8,695
|11,109
|(22%)
|Payable silver ounces produced
|1,303,540
|1,036,710
|26%
|Payable gold ounces produced
|8,549
|10,894
|(22%)
|Silver equivalent ounces produced 1
|2,010,555
|1,936,820
|4%
|Silver ounces sold
|1,717,768
|623,379
|176%
|Gold ounces sold
|8,381
|10,663
|(21%)
Q1 2022 Production by Mine
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Produced
|per day
|Ag gpt*
|Au gpt*
|Ag %
|Au %
|Oz
|Oz
|Guanaceví
|101,253
|1,125
|407
|1.19
|85.6%
|89.8%
|1,133,850
|3,477
|Bolañitos
|104,894
|1,165
|61
|1.73
|88.0%
|89.4%
|181,105
|5,218
|Consolidated
|206,147
|2,291
|231
|1.46
|85.9%
|89.6%
|1,314,955
|8,695
*gpt = grams per tonne
Q1 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
The Company's Q1 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
|Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
|Local or International +1-604-638-5340
|Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
|A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 8312#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
_____________________________________________
1 Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Fortuna Reports Production of 103,098 Gold Equivalent Ounces for the First Quarter of 2022
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the first quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.
Gold and silver production highlights
- Gold production of 66,800 ounces; 93 percent increase over Q1 2021
- Silver production of 1,670,128 ounces; 13 percent decrease over Q1 2021
- Gold equivalent 1 production of 103,098 ounces
The Company delivered a strong operating performance in the first quarter of 2022 with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance for silver and gold. Gold production of 66,800 ounces, an increase of 93 percent year-over-year, was driven by contributions of 30,068 ounces from the Lindero Mine and 28,235 ounces from the Yaramoko Mine, acquired on July 2021 (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 2, 2021 ). Silver production of 1.6 million ounces, a 13 percent decrease over the comparable period in 2021, was primarily driven by a 14 percent decrease in head grade at the San Jose Mine, which is in line with the Mineral Reserve average grade.
By-product base metal production amounted to 9.1 million pounds of lead and 10.8 million pounds of zinc.
Fortuna reiterates its annual production guidance range of 6.2 to 6.9 million ounces of silver and between 244 to 280 thousand ounces of gold or between 369,000 to 420,000 ounces gold equivalent 2 in 2022, including lead and zinc by products (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2022 ).
First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights
|First Quarter 2022
|First Quarter 2021
| Lindero,
Argentina
| San Jose,
Mexico
|Yaramoko 5 , Burkina Faso
| Caylloma,
Peru
|Consolidated
| Lindero,
Argentina
|San Jose, Mexico
| Caylloma,
Peru
|Consolidated
|OPERATIONAL FIGURES
|Tonnes milled
|250,947
|127,968
|132,574
|259,803
|131,887
|Average tpd milled
|2,918
|1,546
|1,524
|3,048
|1,499
|Ore placed on pad (t)
|1,295,755
|N/A
|2,130,000
|SILVER 3
|Grade (g/t)
|185
|89
|217
|77
|Recovery (%)
|91.03
|82.11
|90.79
|81.45
|Production (oz)
|1,358,189
|311,939
|1,670,128
|1,646,444
|267,311
|1,913,755
|GOLD 4
|Grade (g/t)
|0.88
|1.13
|7.50
|0.16
|0.82
|1.36
|0.62
|Recovery (%)
|90.25
|97.8
|37.25
|90.51
|73.09
|Production (oz)
|30,068
|8,239
|28,235
|258
|66,800
|22,332
|10,301
|1,922
|34,555
|LEAD
|Grade (%)
|3.55
|3.21
|Recovery (%)
|88.11
|87.69
|Production (lbs)
|9,133,752
|9,133,752
|8,181,355
|8,181,355
|ZINC
|Grade (%)
|4.18
|4.70
|Recovery (%)
|88.62
|87.63
|Production (lbs)
|10,826,902
|10,826,902
|11,968,896
|11,968,896
Notes:
- Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: US$1,884/oz Au, US$24.20/oz Ag, US$2,331/t Pb and US$2,736/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.92, Au:Pb = 1:0.81, Au:Zn = 1:0.50
- Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: US$1,700/oz Au, US$22/oz Ag, US$2,100/t Pb and US$2,700/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.27, Au:Pb = 1:0.81, Au:Zn = 1:0.63
- Metallurgical recovery for silver at the Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate
- Lindero production includes gold in precipitate/sludge; Yaramoko production includes only doré
- As Fortuna did not own or operate the Yaramoko Mine during the first quarter of 2021, it is not making a comparison to a previous period
- Totals may not add due to rounding
Latin America
The Company's three mines in Latin America delivered a solid first quarter to start 2022. COVID-19 screening at our operations during January experienced a surge in detected positive cases, reaching a peak of 800 during the month. As at the end of March, positive screened cases had decreased to six.
Quarterly Highlights
- At the Lindero Mine, gold production exceeded 30,000 ounces for the second consecutive quarter
- At the San Jose and Caylloma mines, silver production is on target to achieve the upper range of annual guidance
Lindero Mine, Argentina: Gold production on target to achieve annual guidance
Gold production was 30,068 ounces, representing a 35 percent increase year-over-year. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits to design parameters, which delivered 100 percent of the 1.3 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter, compared to 19 percent or 0.4 million tonnes of the 2.1 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.4 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 0.54:1.
In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 1.3 million tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad, averaging 0.88 g/t gold and containing 36,568 ounces of gold. The operation lost man-hours in January as a result of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases causing a 14 percent shortfall in ore placed on the pad, compared to plan for the quarter. The Company is executing a recovery plan during the second and third quarters of the year and does not anticipate any impact on achieving annual production guidance.
The reconciliation of ore sent to the leach pad for tonnes and grade were within 1 percent compared to the reserve model in the first quarter.
San Jose Mine, Mexico: Silver and gold production in line to meet annual guidance
The San Jose Mine produced 1,358,189 ounces of silver and 8,239 ounces of gold, both on target to meet the annual guidance range. Measured against the comparable quarter, silver and gold production was 18 percent and 20 percent lower, respectively. The driver for the decrease in production was primarily lower average head grades of 15 percent and 17 percent for silver and gold, respectively; which is in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.
Caylloma Mine, Peru: Steady performer
The Caylloma Mine produced 311,939 ounces of silver and is on target to meet the upper range of annual guidance. Silver production was 17 percent higher than the comparable period, driven by a 15 percent increase in average head grade from the contribution of newly scheduled higher-grade production stopes located in level 16 of the Animas vein.
Zinc and lead production of 10,826,902 pounds and 9,133,752 pounds are in line to meet annual guidance range.
West Africa
In the first quarter of 2022, the West African region performed strongly. Following the January military coup in Burkina Faso, business in country returned quickly to normal and our operations in the country were never disrupted. Gold production at the Yaramoko Mine is in line to meet the annual guidance range.
At the Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, construction activities are progressing on-time and on-budget with delivery of key supply packages such as the SAG mill and high voltage transformers on schedule. Overall construction is 48 percent complete as of the end of March 2022.
Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: Gold production on target to meet the upper range of annual guidance
The Yaramoko Mine produced 28,235 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 7.50 g/t.
Gold production is on target to meet the upper end of the annual guidance range primarily due to mill feed grade being 9 percent higher than budgeted for the period. Positive grade reconciliation compared to the reserve model at the 55 Zone and additional tonnes from ore development explain the increase in grade.
Qualified Person
Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's anticipated operational performance in 2022; estimated production forecasts for 2022; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the assumptions related to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and the distribution of the vaccines in the countries in which we operate, and the lessening or increase in COVID-19 related restrictions; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2022; undisclosed risks and liabilities relating to the Roxgold business combination; risks that the anticipated benefits of the Roxgold business combination will not be realized or fully realized; the timing of construction and development of the mine at the Séguéla Project and the capital expenditures related to same; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; capital and operating expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; the ability of the Company to obtain an extension of the San Jose environmental impact authorization ("EIA"), including the Company's success in challenging an alleged typographical error in the San Jose EIA received by the Company in December 2021 and in obtaining a permanent injunction or equivalent court protection to allow the continued operation of the San Jose mine pending the approval of an extension to the San Jose EIA; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 and other geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company will obtain succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve a nd resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.
Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.
Pan American Silver Corp.
Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.
Fortuna Releases Climate Change Position Statement
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its Climate Change Position Statement, which articulates the Company's approach to climate change along with its climate-related commitments. The statement can be found on the Company's website .
Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "The question is no longer whether climate change is a reality or if the transition to net zero emissions will occur. The real question is how to mobilize our resources to successfully participate in this collective effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure the sustainable performance of our organization." Mr. Ganoza added, "We look forward to the implementation of our 2022 Action Plan, an important step in Fortuna's climate change strategy."
Fortuna recognizes that climate change is a major global challenge that could have significant impacts on its operations, host communities, the resources used in production and the economy and society in general. Climate change is a systemic risk with the potential to affect mine infrastructure and operations, the regulatory frameworks under which the Company operates and the demand for the metals produced. It is an increasingly important issue for Fortuna's stakeholders, including those who are seeking to understand the impact of climate change initiatives within the companies in their investment portfolios.
Fortuna believes that the mining sector has a key role to play in reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as in supporting the transition to a lower carbon economy by supplying critical minerals and metals to advance low emission technologies and solutions.
Climate Change Priorities
Fortuna is committed to analyzing the risks and opportunities of climate change in its business activities, integrating climate change factors into its long-term strategic planning and developing short-term tactical climate change action plans. After conducting a Climate Change Materiality Assessment, the Company's approach to climate change management will focus on three key pillars that have the greatest potential to influence the Company's value:
- Reduce GHG emissions by promoting resource efficiency and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.
- Build resilience to the physical risks of climate change at our operations and projects.
- Continuously improve the performance of our governance and climate change action plans based on climate change science, regulatory and voluntary frameworks and international standards.
Future Climate Change Work
In recognition that the development of a comprehensive and credible climate change strategy is an ongoing journey, the Company has developed a multi-year climate change strategy implementation roadmap which focuses on addressing gaps between existing practices and climate change best practices. Work to be conducted during 2022 includes:
- Formalizing climate-related governance processes and internal reporting on climate change factors.
- Formalizing climate-related metrics.
- Conducting the required analysis to enable the Company to set a credible GHG emissions reduction target, site-level energy audits, identification and prioritization of GHG emission reduction opportunities and associated pathways and internal capacity building.
- Evaluating opportunities for the strategic and controlled use of carbon offsets to complement our climate change actions plans.
Fortuna's 2021 Sustainability Report to be published in the second quarter will provide additional details on the work the Company undertook in 2021 on climate change, its climate change performance and future priorities. This disclosure will be aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD Recommendations) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the continued demand for the core minerals and metals that the Company produces; the Company's ability to create stakeholder value; plans and ability to reduce the carbon footprint of the Company's operations; the ability to promote resource efficiency and to increase the use of renewable energy sources; the ability to continuously improve the performance of the Company's governance and climate change action plans; conducting the required analysis to enable the Company to set GHG emissions reductions targets; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and anticipated approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, our ability to achieve our climate change goals and the impacts on our business; the availability of applicable technology on reasonable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; the ability of the Company to obtain an extension of the San Jose environmental impact authorization ("EIA"), including the Company's success in challenging an alleged typographical error in the San Jose EIA received by the Company in December 2021 and in obtaining a permanent injunction or equivalent court protection to allow the continued operation of the San Jose mine pending the approval of an extension to the San Jose EIA; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to actual climate-change consequences; changes in climate change laws and regulations; adequate technology on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 and other geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company will obtain succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Common Share Purchase Warrants
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.