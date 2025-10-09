The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 09, 2025
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
Sign up to get your FREE
Pacgold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
17 July
Pacgold
Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential Keep Reading...
24m
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25m
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 October
PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South AustraliaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Trading Halt
21 September
Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23m
Nasdaq Listing Update
25m
400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike LengthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces a major advancement at its Mojave Project in California. Recent structural mapping has dramatically expanded the target mineralised corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect... Keep Reading...
10h
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025 BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp. BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. FOMO Formation Metals Inc. GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc. MAXX Max Power... Keep Reading...
11h
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce
USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
15h
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASICDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Pacgold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00