Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

pacgoldpgo:auasx:pgoprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
PGO:AU
Pacgold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacgold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pacgold

Pacgold

Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South AustraliaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project

Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing Update

Nasdaq Listing Update

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced NASDAQ LISTING UPDATEDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike LengthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces a major advancement at its Mojave Project in California. Recent structural mapping has dramatically expanded the target mineralised corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025 BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp. BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. FOMO Formation Metals Inc. GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc. MAXX Max Power... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASICDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Pacgold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacgold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Nasdaq Listing Update

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Critical Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Battery Age Minerals Climbs on Germanium Promise

Gold Investing

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?