Regenx Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

Regenx Tech Corp ., (the " Corporation " or " Regenx ") (CSE: RGX,OTC:RGXTF) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on July 30, 2025 (the " MCTO "), by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 -‎‎ Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), following the Corporation's announcement on July 24, 2025 ‎‎(the " Announcement ") that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements, ‎management's ‎discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ‎ended March ‎‎31, 2025 (the ‎‎" Annual Filings ") ‎on or before July 29, 2025, as required under applicable securities laws.‎ The audit is in progress by the Corporation's auditors, DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants. The current MCTO will expire on September 29, 2025, and if the Annual Filings are not completed by such date, a failure-to-file cease trade order will be issued. Based on the auditors' revised timeline, reflecting the reassessed scope and their progress to date, the Corporation currently anticipates completing and filing the Annual Filings on or before October 29, 2025, with the interim filings for the period ended June 30, 2025, to follow shortly thereafter.

The Corporation confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material ‎change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) ‎the Corporation is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the ‎‎"alternative information guidelines" under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing ‎the Annual Filings continues, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has ‎not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203; (iv) the Corporation is not ‎subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the ‎affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.‎‎

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech .

For further information contact:

Don Weatherbee, CEO

1 866 498 4213 ‎

Investors@Regenx.Tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information : This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the filing of the Annual Filings, including the timing for the filing of the Annual Filings. ‎There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Regenx's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Regenx and on assumptions Regenx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of Regenx to complete the Annual Filings in the noted timeframe. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Regenx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation ‎affecting Regenx; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete;‎ lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Regenx's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Regenx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Regenx as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Regenx expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.


×