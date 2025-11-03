Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN ) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, November 17, 2025
  • 7 th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Monday, November 17, 2025
  • 8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025
  • Citi 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations . Replays and transcripts of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite ® , which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center ® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook or X .

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com


Dupixent® Recommended for EU Approval by the CHMP to Treat Patients with COPD

Dupixent® Recommended for EU Approval by the CHMP to Treat Patients with COPD

Recommendation for adults with uncontrolled COPD with raised blood eosinophils based on data from two landmark Phase 3 trials demonstrating Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations and improved lung function If approved, Dupixent would be the first-ever targeted therapy for COPD in the EU... Keep Reading...
Update on FDA Priority Review of Dupixent® for the Treatment of COPD Patients with Type 2 Inflammation

Update on FDA Priority Review of Dupixent® for the Treatment of COPD Patients with Type 2 Inflammation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended by three months the target action date of its priority review of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent ® (dupilumab) as an add-on... Keep Reading...
Biohaven Doses First Patient with its Novel Trop-2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate BHV-1510 in Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

Biohaven Doses First Patient with its Novel Trop-2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate BHV-1510 in Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

-BHV-1510 is a novel trophoblast cell surface antigen-2 (Trop-2) directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that has demonstrated a highly differentiated preclinical monotherapy efficacy profile, the potential for broader therapeutic margin than other Trop-2 ADCs currently in development, and... Keep Reading...
Promising Anti-tumor Activity of Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibody REGN7075 in Combination with Libtayo® to be Reported at ASCO

Promising Anti-tumor Activity of Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibody REGN7075 in Combination with Libtayo® to be Reported at ASCO

Oral presentation to highlight activity of REGN7075 in combination with Libtayo from dose-escalation portion of trial in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, which has historically proven unresponsive to immunotherapy Ongoing REGN7075 Phase 1/2 trial is investigating a... Keep Reading...
Dupixent® Late-Breaking Data from NOTUS Confirmatory Phase 3 COPD Trial Presented at ATS and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Dupixent® Late-Breaking Data from NOTUS Confirmatory Phase 3 COPD Trial Presented at ATS and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

NOTUS results confirm landmark data from the Phase 3 BOREAS trial and show Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations by 34% and improved lung function, compared to placebo, in uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with evidence of type 2 inflammation Data support the... Keep Reading...

