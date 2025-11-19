Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 18, 2025
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this week. The price reached a high of A$0.054 (US$0.035) on the first day of activity.
HIGHLIGHTS
- RMXFF successfully listed on the US Market (OTCQB) with Red Mountain trading as high as A$0.054 (US$0.035) on the first day, up 36%
- RMXFF experienced a strong debut, with robust market activity & trading volumes and high levels of US-based investor engagement
- RMXFF is set to present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Investor Conference on 19 November 2025, to be distributed across the broader US capital markets network
- Red Mountain is continuing to be actively engaged in discussions with experienced strategic partners to fast-track its US and Australian Critical Minerals Portfolio
- These discussions are focused on accelerating project development and leveraging partner expertise in navigating US Government funding programs and Critical Minerals project development and support
- Red Mountain’s United States Critical Minerals Portfolio uniquely includes highly prospective and advantageously located Antimony Projects in both Idaho and Utah - adjacent to projects with significant known Antimony mineralisation
- In Australia, Red Mountain’s highly prospective Armidale Antimony-Gold Project comprises a large, strategic tenure covering nearly 400km2 of highly prospective ground, located west of Larvotto Resources’ (ASX: LRV $580m market cap) Hillgrove Project, which is Australia’s largest and the world’s eighth largest Antimony deposit – also subject to the recent takeover attempt from United States Antimony Corp (NYSE: UAMY A$1.5b market cap)
- Since the acquisition of Hillgrove in December 2023, LRV’s market cap has surged from less than $6 million to a high of over $700 million
- Red Mountain expects to receive and announce the further results from its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project by the end of NovemberRed Mountain also expects to make further updates to the market regarding its US based growth initiatives with the Bureau of Land and Management (BLM) offices returning to normal operational capacity, following the resolution of the US Government shutdown this month
Red Mountain’s highly experienced US-based markets advisory team has successfully supported the RMXFF listing and the Company notes the strong initial US based investor interest and trading volumes, relative to its peers.
Red Mountain’s specialised capital markets and investor engagement advisors, have deep networks within the US capital markets, and the Company is working closely with its advisors to further enhance and complement the benefits of the RMXFF listing.
Red Mountain Mining set to continue aggressive growth strategy
Red Mountain continues to seek further opportunities to expand its portfolio of high-quality Strategic Metals projects in Tier-1 US mining jurisdictions, with a goal of building a portfolio of assets to leverage what is an unprecedented critical shortage of Western supply of Strategic and Critical Metals.
Figure 1: President Donald Trump signs the bill package to re-open the federal government in Washington, DCSource: https://www.opb.org/article/2025/11/13/house-votes-to-end-longest-ever-shutdown/
The resolution of the US federal government shutdown on 12 November 2025, allows for Red Mountain to continue its aggressive US growth and expansion strategy. Subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the Company expects to announce further growth initiatives this month.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
4h
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
10 November
Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says
As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
31 October
Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase
Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
30 October
Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada
The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
23 October
Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026
Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...
22 October
BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector
The BC government has unveiled new energy policy changes aimed at curbing electricity use from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, while permanently banning new cryptocurrency-mining projects. Tabled by Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix, the proposed legislation will... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00