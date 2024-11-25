Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of October 31, 2024.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$300,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a "FT Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common share purchase warrant (each whole Common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.12 per Common Share until May 22, 2026, which is 18 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has also issued an aggregate of 915,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of CDN$0.08 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$73,200. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common share purchase warrant (each whole Common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.12 per Common Share until May 22, 2026 which is 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company paid an aggregate finder's fees of CDN$30,000 and issued 300,000 Share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering by Castlewood Capital Corporation. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.12 per Common Share until May 22, 2026, which is 18 months from the date of issuance.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

The Company intends to raise up to $540,000 issuing an aggregate of up to 6,750,000 NFT Units at a price of $0.08 per non-flow-through unit. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units to finance general working capital requirements and exploration on its Chilean Carrizal Property. The proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for the exploration of the Company's newly acquired properties in the Quebec region and any further projects acquired in the area, which will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada and such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine. The Company intends to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of FT Units for the calendar year ended December 31, 2024, and to incur the necessary Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2025, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio includes the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada, as well as the Company's Chilean projects, which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on the OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com

Contact:

Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the Offering and expected use of proceeds. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231226

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Red Metal ResourcesRMES:CCCSE:RMESBase Metals Investing
RMES:CC
Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

Red Metal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") The Company has engaged Investment-Zirkel-München ("IZM") that offers several services for German language investor awareness including news dissemination, conference calls, real-time investor forums and an active investors network throughout Europe. IZM has a select investor following that participate in both financings and open market buying. The IZM contract is for a two-year term at a cost of CAD$25,000.

IZM has a business address at Lena-Chris-Str 9, Nuebiberg, Germany. The services to be provided will be overseen by Mathias Voigt, President of the company, who can be contacted at mv@i-z-m.info. Mr. Voigt owns 150,000 shares of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces New Board Member

Red Metal Resources Announces New Board Member

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Parent to the Board of Directors.

Matt Parent is a proven entrepreneur with 35+ years of business experience in business strategy, and operations, having founded and successfully developed businesses, including in the transportation and logistics industry. He has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Windsor, and an accounting degree from Athabasca University. In addition, he has the Canadian Securities Course, his Dealer Representative course from Investment Funds Institute (IFSE) of Canada, and he is enrolled in the Officers, Directors, and Partners course with IFSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in four additional mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent expansion claims staking and in the area of its expansion of its natural renewable hydrogen discovery (See QIMC news dated October 3rd 2024).

The Company's four new claims are located to the North of QIMC's announced 11 km expansion of natural renewable hydrogen discovery. Recent soil gas measurements from QIMC's Line 13 recorded at 594, 543, and 463 ppm, are the highest levels detected outside of those previously reported from Line 7 on September 4th, 2024, press release. These new high readings by QIMC, located 11 km northwest of the 1,000 ppm samples collected on Line 7, highlight the district hydrogen-rich zone across the Ville Marie property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce a financing.

Red Metal has executed a Definitive Agreement on claims in Quebec, see news release dated October 30, 2024, and Company views these claims as a foundation. Red Metal intends to expand and grow the mineral claims that are within the Timiskaming Graben Formation near the town of Ville Marie. Meanwhile, the Company will look to continue its work on its flagship post discovery copper project in Chile.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining

Avondale Termination Update

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Avondale Termination Update

Download the PDF here.

Quetzal Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Quetzal Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces the addition of Ms. Lisa Thompson and the departure of John Fraser to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective November 19, 2024.

Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate/securities paralegal, working with both large and small public companies listed for trading on US and Canadian stock exchanges. For over five years, Ms. Thompson provided corporate secretarial consulting services for US and Canadian companies. She is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services in Vancouver, BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Multiple New Copper Targets Along the 110km-long Copper Belt at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Multiple New Copper Targets Along the 110km-long Copper Belt at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drilling, soil geochemistry and electromagnetics continue to highlight large-scale regional exploration potential

Seabreeze Prospect:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidation/Split - TNC

Consolidation/Split - TNC

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Consolidation/Split - TNC

Download the PDF here.

Proposed issue of securities - TNC

Proposed issue of securities - TNC

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Proposed issue of securities - TNC

Download the PDF here.

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Related News

agriculture investing

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Corporate Financing Update

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Copper Investing

Investment Insight: Critical Role of High-purity Alumina in the Low-carbon Transition

×