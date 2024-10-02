Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to management company employees will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day commencing on the date of option grant.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to exploration findings, results and recommendations, ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals and unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225330

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement ( the "Agreement") with Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Marketing services. The Agreement is for fourteen (14) months, commencing on September 3, 2024 at a cost of $86,400 plus GST. INN can be reached at info@investingnews.com or by phone at 604-688-8231; INN is located at 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1E4. INN currently holds no common shares. The Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for the services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") hereby reports that QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (QCCUF) ("QC Copper") has made an offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cuprum Corp. ("Cuprum") in an all-share deal (the "Acquisition"). Cuprum is a private company (formerly Pickle Lake Minerals Inc.) which owns 100% of the Thierry Mine project ("Thierry"). CCMI currently owns 29.9% of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder. QC Copper currently owns 7.7% of Cuprum. Following the proposed transaction, CCMI's ownership of QC Copper would be 10.4%. This Acquisition, if completed, will establish QC Copper as one of the largest resource developers in Canada, with two multi-billion pound copper deposits in Quebec and Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource

- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

o Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource

o Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area

- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1*

- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target

- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

o The ability to work on surface and underground

o Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling

o Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas

o LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs

- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages

o Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

o More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

o Works well with Job sharing

o Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

o The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we're excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine."

LONGYEAR LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG - KEY FEATURES

The LM90 has several attributes which will provide flexibility for on-site drilling operations, where Vertex will be able to maintain drill sites with the Company's own underground mining crew. The deployment of the LM90 also means Vertex does not have to pay stand-down time or mobilisation fees, and its drillers can be assigned to other jobs.

1. REVERSIBLE FEED CYLINDER

The feed cylinder is reversible which increases up-hole drilling capacity.

2. SEMI-AUTOMATED ROD HANDLING

Semi-automated rod handler (optional) makes handling of rods safer and easier.

3. HIGH TORQUE BREAKOUT

Automated high torque breakout device breaks most rod joints automatically.

4. FAIL SAFE ROD CLAMP

Hydraulic open and spring close rod clamp resultsin failsafe operation.

5. LOAD SENSING HYDRAULICS

Load sensing hydraulics maximize efficiency and reduce heat.

6. PROPORTIONAL CONTROLS

Proportional controls and lock levers provide optimum control of rpm and feed.

7. DIRECT COUPLED FEED FRAME

Direct coupled feed frame resultsin lower maintenance and smoother feed transmission

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200oz Au (VTX Announcement 21 June 2023)

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DG26OB8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drill results outside of known mineralization confirm the expansion potential

Cyclone resource upgrade and expansion:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-raymond-threlkeld-as-chairman-302260782.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c3353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update that it received a permit that allows drilling to commence at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The 11,500-hectare property sits between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Princeton is the project that originally convinced us to create Quetzal Copper. It checks all the boxes for a potential home run project: next to an operating mine, high-grades in historic samples, and drive-up/drive-home targets. Despite being next to a world-class mine, the key targets remain undrilled and present an exciting opportunity for Quetzal shareholders. Historically, the targets were spread over a series of mining claims, worked independently. We are thrilled to have all the claims united now and are moving rapidly to commence drilling a soon as we can."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

