Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces the Moray East Gold Project, Situated Adjacent to New Break Resources Ltd. and Alamos Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Moray East Gold Project (the "Moray East Gold Project" or "Moray East") located in Ontario, Canada.

Moray East Gold Project

The Moray East Gold Project is a gold exploration project situated directionally south/south-east of Timmins, Ontario, and, at its formation, the project comprises a total of 203 mining claims covering approximately 4,380 ha (the latter as measured by QGIS).

Prompt acquisition of the Issuer's Moray East Gold Project was guided by a newly announced gold discovery intercept at a (now-adjoining) third-party project. Specifically, the Moray East Gold Project is located on a contiguous basis to New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break")(see Figure 1 below) which recently reported drill results at their adjoining Moray Gold Project (the "New Break Gold Discovery")(see news release by New Break Resources Ltd., New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project, dated September 17, 2025). To its eastern extent, the Moray East Gold Project shares a claim border with Alamos Gold Inc., see Figure 2 below.

Figure 1: Moray East Gold Project (Western Project Area)

Figure 2: Moray East Gold Project (Regional Project Context)

The Issuer credits its success in acquiring the Moray East Gold Project to its same-day work around news of the New Break Gold Discovery, and the Issuer has now subsequently paid the applicable Crown staking fees to the Government of Ontario. The Issuer is also pleased that the project holds contiguous project boundary with Alamos Gold Inc., a senior gold producer based in Canada, which the Issuer believes reflects the region's broader prospectivity.

Importantly, the Issuer believes that the Moray East Gold Project provides it with robust exposure to a region of Ontario where a prospective and emerging discovery intercept has been recently reported and it opens exciting potential exploration opportunities for the Issuer moving forward (upon funding).

The Moray East Gold Project is designed to cover a variety of mapped geological settings (see Figure 3 below), which may in future receive varying focus levels as both regional developments and Issuer-ownership generate an enhanced understanding of the most prospective sub-areas of the project.

The Issuer notes that New Break has already identified what it views as compelling gold grab samples trending in a north/north-easterly direction in (third-party) mapped volcanic rocks, with those mapped volcanics extending onwards from New Break's Moray Gold Project into the Issuer's Moray East Gold Project.

Figure 3: Regional Geology (MLAS Geolayer)

The mapped volcanics (see Figure 3 above) are referenced by New Break within their above cited press release. The Issuer also believes that the area has potential for additional intrusive rocks to be discovered, either on an outcropping and/or buried basis. Therein, the general area may offer multiple gold-hosting environments given the newly recognized volcanic host-setting noted by New Break, as well as the regionally historic syenite-hosted model (see the above Figure 2 claim area held by Alamos Gold Inc., which hosts their producing Young-Davidson gold mine towards its eastern extent).

The Issuer holds a 100% interest in the Moray East Gold Project, and the project is held on a royalty-free basis (save to the Crown).

Disclaimer Regarding Other Projects

The Issuer cautions that results and/or discoveries on other regional and/or adjacent projects, including without limitation the project area held by New Break Resources Ltd. (Moray Gold Project) and/or Alamos Gold Inc., are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on projects and/or project interests that may be held and/or operated by the Issuer, including, without limitation, at its Moray East Gold Project.

Disclaimer Regarding the Moray East Gold Project

The Issuer cautions the Moray East Gold Project may be subject to certain internal project restrictions, such as alienations, surface restrictions and/or surface notices to be filed, Crown obligations, and the like, applicable items of which will be more fully identified in due course, subject to resource availability.

Disclaimer Regarding Third-Party News Releases

Neither the Issuer nor its Qualified Person (below identified) is responsible for the content, technical or otherwise, of any third-party news releases referenced in this news release.

Qualified Person

Antonio Carteri, P.Geo., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Carteri is an independent consultant to the Issuer.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Koo
Chief Financial Officer
T: 604.687.2038
Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties related to future exploration plans and/or future project standing/composition of the Moray East Gold Project, as well as the ability of the Issuer to satisfy, without limitation, any outstanding and/or forthcoming obligations therewith associated, including, without limitation, any requisite surface right notices and/or consultation obligations and/or assessment work necessary to keep the Moray East Gold Project, and/or parts thereof, in good-standing whether on a near-term and/or long-term basis. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Red Lake Gold Inc is focused on a high-impact gold exploration through its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project that is a district-scale gold exploration project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The LP Fault structure interpreted on this project is situated within a deep magnetic low. It also owns an interest in Fenelon Gold Deposit.

