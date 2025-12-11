RecycLiCo Secures Construction Permits, Advancing Laboratory Toward Early 2026 Completion

RecycLiCo Secures Construction Permits, Advancing Laboratory Toward Early 2026 Completion

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce that construction permit applications for its new research and process-development laboratory in Delta, British Columbia, have been approved by the local government.

With the lab design complete and permits approved, the Company has already advanced early construction preparation, reducing schedule risk ahead of full build-out. Construction activities will now continue to scale, positioning the project for substantial completion in early 2026.

The new facility will support the Company's ongoing advancement of its critical minerals and metals resource-recovery technologies, enhance operational readiness for commercial deployment, and expand RecycLiCo's ability to refine processes in response to evolving market and industry demands.

RecycLiCo will provide further updates as construction progresses.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

Innovative Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Upcycling Technology

Innovative Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Upcycling Technology Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Independent German Testing Firm Dorfner Anzaplan Confirms Multiple High-Value Markets Across Multiple Alternative Purification Routes KEY HIGHLIGHTS: ULTRA-LOW STARTING IMPURITIES - CONFIRMING RAW WASHED SILICA QUALITYHomerun's washed raw silica sand from its Santa Maria Eterna silica deposit... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its financing, previously announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie Bornholm LP (the "Investor") for aggregate proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at glowing sun over rising stock chart, cityscape background.

Tech Weekly: S&P 500 Closes Near Record Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Gold Investing

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Gold Investing

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Agriculture Investing

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Australia Investing

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at New Floor, US$70 in the Cards for 2026