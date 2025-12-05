RecycLiCo Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Advance of Proxy Voting Deadline for the Upcoming Annual General Meeting and Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Shareholders vote FOR

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, reminds RecycLiCo shareholders ("Shareholders") to vote ahead of the proxy voting deadline for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 16, 2025.

Please visit RecycLiCo's website for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at https://recyclico.com/agm-2025/ .

Independent Third Party Proxy Advisory Recommendation

Additionally, RecycLiCo is pleased to share that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended RecycLiCo Shareholders vote, "FOR," all the proposed director nominees at the Meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT PLEASE VOTE TODAY
The proxy voting deadline is Friday, December 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)

Meeting Details

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on December 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) at:

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.
Board Room, 110 – 7858 Hoskins Street
Delta, British Columbia V4G 1M4

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items outlined in the Circular. The deadline to vote your shares is Friday, December 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time). Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular and submit their votes as soon as possible.

For those unable to attend in person, the Meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. Pre-registration is required, and shareholders can register using the following link - https://zoom.us/meeting/register/6mpg8g6bTVupYD18alCtYw

Only Shareholders who are present in person and entitled to vote at the Meeting are able to vote during the Meeting. Any Shareholder attending the Meeting via the live webcast will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact RecycLiCo's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Toll-Free (North America): 1-877-452-7184
International: +1-416-304-0211
Text: 1-877-452-7184
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


