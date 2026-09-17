RecycLiCo Invests in Type One Energy Group

RecycLiCo Invests in Type One Energy Group

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF |FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, announces that it has invested USD 1,000,000 in convertible preferred stock of global fusion technology provider Type One Energy Group ("Type One Energy"). The transaction reflects RecycLiCo's broad commitment to supporting technologies across the advanced energy and critical-materials ecosystem.

Type One Energy is mission-driven to provide sustainable, affordable fusion power to the world. Established in 2019 and venture-backed in 2023, the company is led by a team of globally recognized fusion scientists with a strong track record of building state-of-the-art stellarator fusion machines and veteran business leaders experienced in scaling companies and commercializing energy technologies. Type One Energy applies proven advanced manufacturing methods, modern computational physics, and high-field superconducting magnets to develop its optimized stellarator fusion energy system. Its FusionDirect™ development program pursues the lowest-risk, shortest-schedule path to a commercial fusion power plant over the coming decade, using a partner-intensive and capital-efficient strategy. Type One Energy is committed to community engagement in the development and deployment of its clean energy technology. 

"We are pleased to support Type One Energy and the advancement of its technology," said Richard Sadowsky, Interim Chief Executive Officer, RecycLiCo. "RecycLiCo operates at the intersection of critical materials, advanced technology and the global transition to sustainable energy to which Type One's next-generation fusion technology will be an important contributor."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


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