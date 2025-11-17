RecycLiCo Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular for 2025 Annual General Meeting

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce that it has filed and commenced mailing of its Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials in connection with the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Circular is now available under RecycLiCo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:recyclico.comagm-2025 .

Meeting Details

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on December 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) at:

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.
Board Room, 110 – 7858 Hoskins Street
Delta, British Columbia V4G 1M4

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items outlined in the Circular.

The deadline to vote your shares is Friday, December 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time). Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular and submit their votes as soon as possible.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Toll-Free (North America): 1-877-452-7184
International: +1-416-304-0211
Text: 1-877-452-7184
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


