- Re-Teck, a leading electronic waste recycling company, announced that Recycle Avengers is now available for download in the Apple and Android stores. According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, countries produce over 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste) annually. In response, Re-Teck worked with high school students and developed game concepts that mobilize young adults to make a difference. Re-Teck then contracted renowned global gaming developer, Triodoxic Digital Studios, and produced the educational gaming app targeting players ages nine to twenty-nine.

The app will be launched in over 120 schools nationwide with kickoff events that include in-person appearances by the game's characters, Kit and Bin. By developing a gaming app that is both fun and educational, Re-Teck aspires to educate students and their parents on the importance of properly recycling used electronics. Additionally, Re-Teck will place receptacles in libraries, schools and restaurants where players will deposit certain used electronics and scan QR codes on the receptacle to gain extra game points.

"At Re-Teck, we felt an urgency to reach and educate this younger demographic on the dangers of used electronics being improperly discarded in landfills where they can leak dangerous chemicals into the environment," stated Tony Wang , CEO of Re-Teck. "The hope is the game inspires them to take an active role in their homes, schools and communities as they engage and educate others to properly recycle electronics. Recycle Avengers enlightens players to the possibilities that exist when we recycle, repurpose and reuse discarded electronics."

Participants who advance through the game have the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards, t-shirts, and posters provided by national sponsors. Re-Teck's Dallas -based marketing firm, The Time Group , has added corporate sponsors to provide additional incentive for players, as well as coordinating game characters appearances at upcoming events.

To learn more about Recycle Avengers , visit www.recycleavengers.com . To schedule an appearance by Kit and Bin at an event, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or by email at margaret@thetimegroup.net . For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReTeckUSA/ , on Instagram @reteckusa or on LinkedIn.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Tapinator Announces Record 2021 Financial Results

- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 and the filing of its annual report for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Wondr Gaming partners with ArcadeQuest on six-figure campaign, featuring 8 live-streamed Fortnite matches hosted across the Gamelancer network

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce that it will execute a full-service, six-figure campaign for AcradeQuest, a platform connecting creators to play against everyday fans.

NetDragon Announces Its Commitment to ESG

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced its sustainability visions and disclosed several key policies whilst launching its brand-new ESG website sections.

Playtika Announces Hiring of Vice-President of Blockchain Technology

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly.

"Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in blockchain technology will be a key determinant of the ultimate winners in this new frontier. Technology has always been at the heart of Playtika's success in mobile gaming and entertainment, as evidenced by our Game Operations-enhancing Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps , Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are excited to continue our technology leadership as we look to expand into Web3.0, starting with GameFi, a natural extension of our mobile gaming business. I am thrilled to have Dr. Mendel, one of the world's leading experts in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, join our team to lead this new growth initiative."

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

JUNGLE FREAKS NFT TO LAUNCH JUNGLE FREAKS MOTOR CLUB

- Start your engines. The Jungle Freaks team is proud to announce one of their newest and most innovative projects to date, the Jungle Freaks Motor Club (JFMC), the first-ever hand drawn generative NFT car collection.

