Realbotix to Showcase Humanoid Robot at Bitcoin 2026 Conference

Realbotix to Showcase Humanoid Robot at Bitcoin 2026 Conference

Humanoid robot powered by proprietary AI demonstrates practical event-driven customer interaction

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, will showcase a humanoid robot at the Bitcoin 2026 Conference, taking place April 27–29 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

"AI is everywhere, but it lives behind a screen," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "We bring a human interface for AI. Service sector roles require a lifelike presence and personality. Realbotix builds the physical robotic platform that meets people where they are. This allows for customer-facing deployments across multiple industries."

Similar to its attendance last year, Realbotix will showcase Melody, an M-Series robot. M-Series robots are full-bodied humanoids capable of reconfigurable body panels and faces which enable rapid character swaps. In addition, M-Series robots have plug and play connection to standard electric sockets for extended run time, resulting in all day deployment without relying on a battery.

Melody will serve as an official greeter at the conference, welcoming attendees and helping them locate booths and answering general questions. Powered by Realbotix's proprietary AI platform, Melody is designed to personalize interactions, respond to attendee queries, and offer meaningful, human-like engagement in high-traffic venues. A robotic presence signals a shift away from static kiosks and scripted bots toward conversational AI interfaces that foster real connection.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Realbotix at Bitcoin 2026 to experience the Company's humanoid robotics and proprietary AI platform in action.

Businesses and organizations interested in deploying customized humanoid robots or AI solutions can contact sales@realbotix.com .

About Realbotix

Realbotix is a U.S.-based technology leader specializing in the development of lifelike humanoid robots and embedded AI systems. By blending patented robotics with sophisticated social AI, the company creates "human-centric" solutions designed to bridge the gap between technology and emotional engagement.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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