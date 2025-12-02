Realbotix to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025

Realbotix to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025 at 1:45 pm ET for 30 minutes. To attend, register via the link below to confirm attendance and receive updates.

Realbotix invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation which will include a demonstration with Aria, its AI-powered humanoid robot.

Andrew Kiguel will conduct a presentation, provide a live AI-powered robot demonstration, and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Attendees can submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions live during the event.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel .

Date: December 10th, 2025
Time: 1:45 a.m. ET
Registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677199&tp_key=1991879e88&sti=xbotf

Investors interested in learning more about Realbotix can visit www.realbotix.ai or contact Contact@realbotix.ai .

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

