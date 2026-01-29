Realbotix Granted Extension for Filing 2025 Audited Financial Statements

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") has accepted the Company's request for an extension to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025 and granted the Company a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 ").

The Company applied for the extension and MCTO because, as previously announced, it will be delayed in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by January 28, 2026.

The extension and MCTO was granted by the OSC on an exceptional basis, taking into consideration the Company's recent Chief Financial Officer transition and a health-related matter involving the Company's outgoing Chief Financial Officer.

"This delay in filing is solely related to a personal health related matter involving a key member of the finance team. That personal situation is unrelated to Realbotix," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "All material information has been disclosed, our audit process is proceeding as expected with no material issues from our auditors. We appreciate shareholder patience and look forward to updating them as we approach completion of the Annual Filings in the coming weeks."

The Company is working diligently with its auditors, RSM Canada LLP, to complete the Annual Filings on or before February 28, 2026.

The MCTO prohibits the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in the securities of the Company until the Annual Filings are filed and the MCTO is revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

During this period, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered, highly customizable humanoid robots for customer service, engagement, and companionship. With patented technologies enabling lifelike expressions, vision, and social interaction, Realbotix is pioneering human-centric robotics. For more information, visit www.realbotix.com or www.realbotix.ai .

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

