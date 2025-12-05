Realbotix Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Meyers as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 12, 2026.
Scott Meyers brings extensive experience in corporate finance and public-company reporting in Canada, USA, and abroad. Scott also has experience scaling technology-focused organizations. He brings over 22 years of experience, having worked in large, multi-national firms and reputable Canadian enterprises. In this role, Scott will oversee financial operations, strategic planning, and support Realbotix's continued global expansion in AI and humanoid robotics.
Martin Bui, the Company's current CFO, will be transitioning out of his role in early 2026. Martin will remain with Realbotix through the completion of year-end financial reporting to ensure a smooth and efficient handover.
"We are deeply grateful to Martin Bui for his service and commitment to Realbotix," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Martin has been an incredible asset to the organization during a critical growth phase. While we'll miss his leadership, we fully support his future career plans and wish him continued success."
"We're excited to welcome Scott Meyers as our new CFO," Kiguel added. "His expertise in finance, technology, and public markets will help drive our next stage of growth as we scale our humanoid robotics platform and expand our global footprint."
This transition marks another step in building a world-class leadership team as Realbotix continues advancing its next-generation humanoid systems and companion AI technologies.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
