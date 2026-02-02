Realbotix Announces Sale of Tokens.com Domain for US$2.245 Million

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, announced today that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated January 7, 2026, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell the Tokens.com domain portfolio to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (the "Buyer") for a total consideration of US$2.245 million.
"Monetizing these legacy digital assets allows us to strengthen our balance sheet while maintaining full strategic focus on our core AI and humanoid robotics initiatives," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.
The sale constitutes a disposition of non-core assets and does not involve the transfer of any operating businesses, intellectual property, or liabilities of the Company. In addition, the assets do not carry any value on the balance sheet of Realbotix, thus, this is a purely additive transaction.
The transaction includes the sale of the Tokens.com domain name together with related domain assets, including TokensArt.com, TokensGaming.com, TokensTrade.com, and TokensTrading.com. The transaction is expected to close on or about April 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Payment terms for the domains will be schooled via a payment of $1,500,000 at Closing on April 1, a payment of $372,500 by August 31, 2026 (the "First Tranche Payment"); and (4) Payment of $272,500 on or before January 31, 2027.
In addition, further to the Company's press release dated January 28, 2026, the Company wishes to clarify that the management cease trade order granted by the Ontario Securities Commission does not constitute an extension of the statutory filing deadline. The Company acknowledges that it remains in default of its filing obligations under applicable securities laws until the required documents are filed.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202966028/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490