RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P. Sells Shares of Orezone Gold Corporation

RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P. Sells Shares of Orezone Gold Corporation

RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P. (formerly, Resource Capital Fund VII L.P.) (" RCF ") reports that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection to its shareholdings in Orezone Gold Corporation ( TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF ) (the " Company " or " Orezone ").

On October 7, 2025, and October 8, 2025 RCF sold 1,001,400 common shares in the capital of Orezone (the " Orezone Shares ") at a price of C$1.61 and 16,000,000 Orezone Shares, respectively, at a price of C$1.50 per Orezone Share (collectivly the " Sales "). The trades were executed through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The net proceeds received by RCF in respect of the sale on October 7, 2025 was C$1,605,804.98, and the net proceeds received by RCF in respect of the sale on October 8, 2025 was C$23,820,000, for aggregate net proceeds of C$25,425,804.98.

Immediately prior to the Sales, RCF owned and controlled a total of 32,415,660 Orezone Shares, representing approximately 5.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of and immediately following the Sales, RCF owned and controlled a total of 15,414,260 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.58% of the issued and outstanding Orezone Shares.

RCF also holds a US$25 million convertible debenture, previously issued by the Company on October 15, 2021 and amended on December 20, 2024 (the " Amended Debenture "). Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Debenture, RCF may elect to convert the outstanding principal amount of the Amended Debenture into Orezone Shares at a conversion price of US$0.70 per Orezone Share (the " Conversion Price "), in accordance with the terms set out in the Amended Debenture.

Immediately prior to the Sales, assuming the conversion in whole of the principal amount of the Amended Debenture at the Conversion Price, RCF would have come to own an aggregate of 68,129,946 Orezone Shares, representing approximately 10.75% of the issued and outstanding Orezone Shares. As a result of and immediately following the Sales, assuming the conversion in whole of the principal amount of the Amended Debenture at the Conversion Price, RCF would come to own an aggregate of 51,128,546 Orezone Shares, representing approximately 8.07% of the issued and outstanding Orezone Shares.

RCF disposed of the Orezone Shares in accordance with RCF's investment policy to generate proceeds from its investment in Orezone. RCF may from time to time acquire additional securities of Orezone, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of Orezone.

The Company's head office is located at Suite 450 – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1M3.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P.

RCF is a private investment fund existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands. RCF is ultimately managed by RCF Management LLC. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P.
1400 Wewatta Street, Suite 850
Denver, Colorado, 80202
Telephone: (720) 946-1444
Attn: Mason Hills


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Orezone Gold CorporationORE:CATSX:OREGold Investing
ORE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation

Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Keep Reading...
Yellow hard hat surrounded by Australian flags.

Australia’s Mining and Energy Sector Set to Add 22,000 Jobs by 2030

The Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) has released its 2025–2030 workforce forecast, projecting a surge in sector employment as nearly 100 mining and energy developments move ahead.According to the report, 96 projects are “likely to proceed,” creating an estimated... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Spot Gold Breaches US$4,000, Silver Price Testing US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), with spot prices breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in mid-day trading. Future prices for gold had breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday and have continued to climb... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

rare earth investing

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms