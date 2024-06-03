Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Six-hole RC program completed at Fugitive Prospect.
  • Scissor holes lead to geological reinterpretation.
  • Results include 2m @ 3.82g/t Au, 3m @ 1.18g/t Au and 1m @ 6.08g/t Au within a broader mineralised zone.
  • Mineralised zone represents highly prospective target for further drilling.


MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:

“The Fugitive Prospect is midway between two prominent, high-grade gold deposits; Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward at Spargoville. Our first-pass drilling has highlighted similarities with both deposits. We’re looking forward to the next phase when we will get the opportunity to test that model.”

Mr. John Utley, Technical Director:

“Historic drilling has outlined a zone of supergene gold mineralisation at Fugitive. Whilst there’s only sparse drilling below 50m vertical depth, we can see evidence for a plumbing system extending beneath the shallow mineralisation. It’s an enticing drill target, over almost 700 metres of strike length.”


RC Drilling at The Fugitive Prospect. Photo 15 April 2024.RC drilling at the Fugitive Prospect


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Kincora Copper logo

New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Alchemy Resources logo

Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Venture Minerals logo

Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter

The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University

Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.

Keep reading...Show less
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.

  • Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
  • High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
  • High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
  • Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
  • High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
  • Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Auric Mining
Largo Announces Annual General Meeting Extension

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

×