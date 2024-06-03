- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Six-hole RC program completed at Fugitive Prospect.
- Scissor holes lead to geological reinterpretation.
- Results include 2m @ 3.82g/t Au, 3m @ 1.18g/t Au and 1m @ 6.08g/t Au within a broader mineralised zone.
- Mineralised zone represents highly prospective target for further drilling.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:
“The Fugitive Prospect is midway between two prominent, high-grade gold deposits; Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward at Spargoville. Our first-pass drilling has highlighted similarities with both deposits. We’re looking forward to the next phase when we will get the opportunity to test that model.”
Mr. John Utley, Technical Director:
“Historic drilling has outlined a zone of supergene gold mineralisation at Fugitive. Whilst there’s only sparse drilling below 50m vertical depth, we can see evidence for a plumbing system extending beneath the shallow mineralisation. It’s an enticing drill target, over almost 700 metres of strike length.”
RC drilling at the Fugitive Prospect
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured
Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.
- New wholly owned exploration license secured covering the Wongarbon Project, which is interpreted to host one of the last remaining untested and large intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc:
- Regionally significant magmatic complex situated on the interpreted under cover extension of the northern Molong Belt coincident with an intrusive level cross arc structure supporting a series of large and untested porphyry targets.
- Clear analogues of the nearby complexes and existing Tier 1 deposits in the Arc and aeromagnetic signatures of other globally significant porphyry deposits.
- Previously identified as a large-scale new intrusive complex target by Newcrest but not drill tested at the time due the Cadia Far East and Ridgeway discoveries.
- Recent interpretations support immediate high priority targets for drilling.
- The Wongarbon project has never been drilled.
- Alkane and Magmatic Resources’ are currently undertaking drilling at a total of seven porphyry targets along a common transverse structure that is interpreted to extend into the Wongarbon Project and be a key control to the 14.7Moz gold equivalent inventory at the Boda and Kaiser porphyry deposits.
- In May 2024, Kincora secured AngloGold Ashanti as a partner for the Northern Junee- Narromine Belt (NJNB) Project, including the Nyngan and Nevertire licenses, via an up to A$50m for 80% Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement. The NJNB Project host’s new district scale and largely untested intrusive complex potential similar to the Wongarbon Project.
The remaining untested intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc porphyry geology are a globally significant exploration opportunity. This is increasingly evidenced by AngloGold Ashanti, FMG and S2 Resources’ having secured over 10,000km2 of exploration ground in the last 12 months via four Earn-in and Joint Venture agreements supporting potentially over A$200m in exploration expenditure. Also in the Arc over this period Cadia and Northparkes, Australia’s largest and second largest porphyry mines, have been the focus of change of control acquisitions.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented:
“The next Cadia-scale deposit in the Macquarie Arc will likely be found in the covered and under explored parts of this proven Tier 1 terrane and jurisdiction.
This is virgin territory and a major opportunity with huge upside, which is being increasingly recognised as evidenced by recent significant deals and increasing investment by industry heavyweights.
Regional magnetics has proven very effective in mapping the volcanic belts and the major deposits have identifiable intrusive complex signatures. This is evidenced in the southern and more mature sections of the Arc that already hosts over 160Moz gold equivalent endowment.
Kincora’s Wongarbon, Nyngan and Nevertire projects are real stand out examples of these in the right locations and with the right features, hosting three of the very few remaining untested large volcano-intrusive complexes of the Arc.
It is absolutely mystifying why to date so little exploration has been carried out over the covered northern parts of the Arc and why Wongarbon has never been drilled. It is a prime candidate for major discovery.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kincora Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.
- Significant high grade iron ore enrichment identified on Alchemy’s Bryah tenement package. Alchemy owns 50% of iron ore rights via wholly owned subsidiary Alchemy Resources (Three Rivers) Pty Ltd.
- High grade rock-chip assays from Valley Bore return grades up to 64.9% Fe with Calcined Fe grades up to 67.4% Fe.
- Total strike length of multiple mapped BIF ridges exceeds 2,000m with new regional areas recently identified with grades up to 65.9% Fe which could extend this further.
- Southern Ridge Target high grade hematite outcrops range from 10m to 80m thickness over a 900m strike.
- Planning for drill testing of the high-grade iron formations underway.
- Alchemy remains well funded with cash on hand of $3.5m as at 31 March 2024.
Figure 1: Valley Bore mapping, showing hematite outcrops and rock-chip assays (% Fe)
Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented: “Iron ore rock-chip grades above 58% Fe are very encouraging and highlight the DSO potential of the project. It’s an exciting opportunity with our leases surrounded by majors in the sector such as Sinosteel Midwest Corporation to the south. Hematite outcrops are evident over a 900m strike extent at the Southern Ridge target, and we have high grade rock-chip assays from new areas 3km away, so there’s a lot of potential to grow the project. Furthermore, Alchemy has identified a second iron ore occurrence at Old Highway Prospect which has the potential to add further scale. With its proximity to the Great Northern Highway and its advanced Mining Permit status, the Company believes there’s a significant opportunity to rapidly advance this asset in the near term.”
+ Cautionary Statement: The Company cautions investors that the reported historical assay results by Alchemy Resources Limited are from prior public exploration reports. The Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012. The information in the market announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies completed to date. All historical information in this release has been compiled from historic data reported by the Company to the ASX on 25 July 2008 – “Assay results of high-grade hematite iron formation at Robinson Range” and a second announcement released to the ASX on 15 May 2009 – “Alchemy enhances potential for high grade iron formation at Three Rivers”. Information is considered as historical by nature, and while all care has been taken to review previous reports, sufficient ground testing and confirmation work is yet to be fully completed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alchemy Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter
The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
The latest drill results include the highest REE intersection to date, 80 metres at 1,839 ppm TREO1 from 8 metres below surface
- Consistent high-grade zones continue with +2,000 ppm TREO over 20-30m widths
- High-grade zones within broader zones up to 80m grading well over 1,000 ppm TREO
- Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO2) continue to average 23% in samples over +1,000 ppm TREO
- Thorium and Uranium consistently remain extremely low
- Results continue to validate the geophysics over the 40 km2 target
- These latest drill results include 6 of the top 13 intersections received to date (BRAC091,092,093,096,097,114)
- Drill program brings the drill density down to 500m x 250m spacing across the 40 km2 target
- Assay results represent first 59 holes from the recently completed 246 Aircore drill program
- Assays results from 187 holes pending
Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, said
“The great intersections just keep on coming at Jupiter! Another batch of drilling results and another record clay-hosted REE drill intersection. It’s fantastic to see infill drilling continue to deliver such consistent results, with impressively broad zones of high-grade mineralisation confirmed in hole-after- hole. This is the kind of substance that builds a meaningful project.
“We have an incredible team working on Jupiter, led by experienced geologist Dr Stuart Owen. Dr Natalee Bonnici (ex IGO and Northern Star) is a geo-metallurgist who recently joined our team, bringing her specialist skills to our understanding of the mineralisation at Jupiter. Their work is the foundation that means our metallurgical work will be done on representative samples. We are doing the work the right way, because this project is too big and too good to be wasted on short-cuts.
Jupiter’s scale, grade and tier 1 location all play into the strategic nature of this discovery. They infer the incredible potential which attracted Nick Cernotta and Tim Lindley to join the Board. This potential is the basis for our vision to restructure the Company to become one of the best rare earths and critical minerals companies in Australia, while delivering meaningful shareholder value.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Venture Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University
Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.
Highlights:
- MTM has secured the exclusive global rights to the patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for use in the recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REE), Critical Metals, and Metallic Compounds from Ores, Industrial Wastes, E-scrap, Batteries and a broad range of high intrinsic value raw materials, as developed by Dr. James Tour and his team at the prestigious Rice University in Houston, Texas.
- The licensed technology has the potential to disrupt traditional treatment processes for a range of materials which could significantly enhance recovery rates and the economics of metal extraction.
- The collaboration between Rice University and the Company remains ongoing with enhancements to the existing technology available to MTM as part of the license agreement.
- The Company will engage with government agencies, targeting critical minerals extraction efficiencies, to help secure supply and reduce reliance on imported materials and technology from non-aligned nations.
- Testing and prototype optimisation continues to progress well with Knighthawk Engineering in Houston.
- Testing of sample mineral concentrates from the Company’s REE projects is being progressed.
- Testing of third party mineral concentrates (including spodumene) using the FJH technology to compare recoveries with traditional methods is under way.
MTM Chairman, Mr John Hannaford said: “Signing of the license agreement with Rice University for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and utilise the FJH technology is a significant milestone for the Company. It provides the foundation for MTM to scale the commercialisation of a world-leading REE extraction process. The licence also provides for the continued development of the existing flash joule heating technology for use 2 in additional applications. The Company can now progress several non-dilutive funding opportunities for the FJH technology, including potential government grants and collaborations with commercial partners who could benefit from integrating the technology in their existing processes. Our priority is to identify the highest-value applications to generate commercial opportunities, including using the technology on our own mineral assets in Australia and Canada.”
Flash Metals USA President, Mr Steve Ragiel said: “We are very pleased to have worked with Dr James Tour and the Rice University team to finalise this global licence agreement as there is real need for this type of innovation. The mining sector is looking for ways to optimise resource recovery rates, reduce the use of chemical and waste and improve its ESG credentials in tangible ways – and FJH has the potential to addresses all these areas based on testing at bench scale. FJH can dramatically increase the leaching recovery of metals from waste materials that are otherwise very difficult to treat while using lower volumes of acid than traditional methods1 . Applications will include REE and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste such as coal fly ash and bauxite residue, ores, electric waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. MTM is commencing commercialisation of the FJH technology with a focus on defining the best opportunities for scaling the technology through sub-licensing and technology transfer agreements.”
The Opportunity for FJH
Successful laboratory and prototype testing (refer MTM ASX release 6 May 2024) of the FJH technology has provided MTM confidence that, when commercialised, the FJH technology could disrupt the existing extraction processes for REE’s and other minerals with the potential for higher recovery rates, lower costs and more efficient flow sheets for metal extraction. The collaboration between Rice and MTM in this field will be ongoing and enhancements in the technology by Rice are likely to flow through to MTM which will add to the capabilities of the processes that are being commercialised.
Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology offers several commercial opportunities in the extraction of metals due to its potential efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. MTM will pursue a range of work streams to:
- Progress the scaling up of the pilot plant to handle increased volume of feed stock;
- Identify the highest value feed stock supplies in terms of metal concentrations, availability and extraction effectiveness using the FJH technology to deliver the highest returns and determine where economic deposits of this material are located;
- Secure funding for commercial scale prototype processing plant development that will result in the supply of critical minerals from recycled material and mineral ores that are susceptible to supply constraints to the USA and its allies;
- Continue early-stage negotiations with a number of commercial and government agencies to secure agreements that will deliver near term value from the technology licensing;
- Identify commercialisation opportunities with corporate partners and customers through sub-licensing and royalty arrangements from the technology being used to process waste material e.g.: coal fly ash or bauxite residue (red mud) deposits, e-waste and battery recycling;
- Pursue commercialisation opportunities in the mineral recycling sector (inquiries are already being followed up with potential corporate and government parties in USA and Australia).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infinity receives positive assessment from the Regional Government confirming progression through the first stage of the Exploitation Concession Application for San José.
- The Regional Government’s Department of Mines recognises the San José Lithium deposit as a viable resource.
- The Company will now proceed to the next stage of the licencing process with the lodgement of the detailed project documentation.
Previously submitted documentation (refer to ASX Announcement 12 February 2024) has been assessed by the Mines Department, resulting in the formal notification to Extremadura New Energies that it has accepted and recognised the viability of the San José lithium deposit as an exploitable lithium resource. The formal notification stated, “according to the Report of the General Directorate of Industry, Energy and Mines, it is demonstrated the existence of a lithium deposit in the 2 mining squares applied for as direct exploitation concession, being technically and economically viable its exploitation with the application of the current exploitation technologies and metallurgical processes”.
The Company can now submit the necessary documentation to progress the ECA for its lithium extraction and processing project in Cáceres.
The positive confirmation of the first stage of the ECA submission is a matter of administrative process and facilitates the progression to the next in the permitting process. The Company has already finalised the ECA project documentation and will advance to the next stage of the submission through the prompt lodgement of these documents. The Project ECA submissions have incorporated consultations with local and regional stakeholders and departments within both the Local and Regional Governments, through the Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Document received in May last year (refer to ASX Announcement 9 May 2023).
The ECA lodgement was also facilitated by the receipt of a favourable Urban Compatibility Report from the Cáceres Local government in November 2023 (refer ASX Announcement 15 November 2023).
Figure 1: Design Drawing of the San José Lithium Project within the Project area and PESE.
Ramón Jiménez, CEO of Extremadura New Energies commented,"We are pleased to receive this positive confirmation of the lithium resource and subsequent notification from the Mines Department allowing us to progress the permitting of San José. The Project will now go through the ordinary procedure of assessment by the technicians of the Junta de Extremadura as we present what will be a very important project for the future of the region, and one which has been designed to incorporate the feedback we have received from the local community with respect to environmental and economic considerations”.
The direct ECA has been submitted using the Exploration Permit Extremadura S.E. (‘PESE’) as agreed with the Regional Government and coincides with recent agreements to secure land required for the project (refer ASX Announcements 14 March 2024 and 19 July 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs
Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.
- Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
- High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
- High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
- Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
- High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
- Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct
Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”
Figure 1: Location of Whim Creek and Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Project
The Sulphur Springs Project is an advanced pre-development Project with a JORC compliant resource of 13.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu, 5.7% Zn and 23.5 g/t Ag. 2 In June 2023, DVP announced the results of an updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Sulphur Springs Project, which identified an ore Reserve of 8.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu and 5.4% Zn that will be processed through a new 1.3 Mtpa concentrator.
ANX and DVP have identified high-grade oxide and transitional ore outside the mineral inventory, reported by DVP in the Sulphur Springs DFS,3 that may be amenable to heap leaching. The Scoping Study is investigating the feasibility of transporting oxide ores from Sulphur Springs to the fully permitted Whim Creek, where ore may be heap leached to produce saleable copper and zinc products.
Sulphur Springs Test Work Samples
Key to the strategy is demonstrating the metallurgical amenability of the Sulphur Springs ores to heap leaching at Whim Creek. Heap leaching of oxide, supergene and transitional ores is common practice within the industry and the refurbished Whim Creek heap infrastructure provides an opportunity for the joint venture partners to enhance the value of both projects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Anax Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
