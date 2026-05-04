RBC to announce second quarter results on May 28, 2026

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) will release its second quarter results for 2026 on May 28, which will be made available at rbc.cominvestor-relations.

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call will be available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (647-557-5257, 888-440-2170, passcode 5994534#). Please call between 8:20 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. ET.

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. ET on May 28, 2026 until August 26, 2026 at rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (647-362-9199 or 800-770-2030, passcode 5994534#).

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Gillian McArdle, Financial Communications, gillian.mcardle@rbccm.com, 416-842-4231

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/04/c5614.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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