RBC leads Big Five Canadian banks in customer satisfaction for second straight year

RBC is once again proud to be ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among the Big Five Retail Banks by J.D. Power, marking the fifth time it has earned this ranking in the past six years. The ranking is based on insights from the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, compiled from extensive consumer feedback across Canada.

"It's a privilege to serve our clients each day, and this award reflects our team's wholehearted commitment to bringing the full power of RBC to every client interaction," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking, RBC. "Thank you to our customers across Canada for their continued trust in our services and advice. Whether it's through our mobile platform, trusted advisor network, personalized rewards and value programs, market-leading loyalty offerings, or our AI-powered digital tools that deliver personalized experiences, we're demonstrating that when we work as One RBC, we deliver unmatched value."

The research measures Retail Banking Overall Satisfaction by examining the critical dimensions of the experience. RBC once again is a demonstrated leader in client experience with highest performance in areas such as Level of Trust, People, Account Offerings, Banking How & When I Want, and Saving Time or Money.

"Our focus on empowering our customers to take control of their financial journey runs deep at RBC, and this is only made possible by our dedicated employees," added Nielsen. "Thank you to our team members for their passion in redefining what client experience means in banking."

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:
Habiba Ahmad, RBC Communications, 437-993-3245

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/17/c8304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Royal Bank of CanadaRY:CCTSX:RYFintech Investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Related News

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Convertible Note and Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector