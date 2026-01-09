RBC Global Asset Management Inc. seeks new sub-advisor for RBC Private U.S. Growth Equity Pool

 RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that it has begun a search to identify a replacement sub-advisor for RBC Private U.S. Growth Equity Pool (the "Pool"). Brown Advisory, LLC will continue its role as sub-advisor to the Pool until another sub-advisor is identified. RBC GAM Inc. will provide investment management oversight for the Pool to ensure a smooth transition.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $790 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

