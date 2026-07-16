Rapidus and Cadence Partner on Agentic AI for Advanced SoC Design

Collaboration combines Rapidus' AI-Agentic Design Solution with Cadence InnoStack AI Super Agent to target up to a 2X acceleration of design turnaround times

Rapidus Corporation and Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration to advance agentic AI for advanced-node system-on-chip (SoC) design by integrating the Cadence® InnoStack™ AI Super Agent into the Rapidus AI-Agentic Design Solution (Raads). The joint effort combines Rapidus' AI-native design and manufacturing ecosystem for advanced-node semiconductors with Cadence's agentic AI design orchestration technology to help design teams improve productivity, accelerate time to market and enhance design quality across the SoC design lifecycle. As part of this collaboration, Rapidus is targeting up to a 2X improvement in design turnaround time (TAT) over traditional flows.

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The joint effort combines Rapidus' AI-native design and manufacturing ecosystem for advanced-node semiconductors with Cadence's agentic AI design orchestration technology to help design teams improve productivity, accelerate time to market and enhance design quality across the SoC design lifecycle.

The joint effort combines Rapidus' AI-native design and manufacturing ecosystem for advanced-node semiconductors with Cadence's agentic AI design orchestration technology to help design teams improve productivity, accelerate time to market and enhance design quality across the SoC design lifecycle.

The buildout of AI infrastructure, and the coming wave of physical AI-powered systems, requires tight, system-level co-optimization across semiconductor design, manufacturing, packaging and systems. Agentic AI is critical for this next generation of advanced SoCs. As part of today's announcement, Rapidus is extending its Raads lineup with the introduction of Raads Navigator and Raads Indicator to enhance quality assurance and support designers in resolving design issues and challenges. Significantly, the new tools have been integrated with the Cadence InnoStack AI Super Agent to enable agentic design orchestration across key SoC workflows, automating and coordinating tasks from early architectural exploration through implementation and signoff. By applying data-driven optimization across the design lifecycle, the integration is intended to help teams manage advanced-node complexity, improve design predictability and scale engineering productivity while driving toward Rapidus' design TAT reduction goals.

"Advanced-node SoC design increasingly requires AI agents that can orchestrate complex workflows across the design lifecycle, not just optimize individual tasks," said Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO, Cadence. "By combining Cadence's InnoStack AI Super Agent with Rapidus' Raads platform, we are extending agentic AI into a leading-edge semiconductor ecosystem, enabling customers to improve productivity, accelerate design closure and bring more advanced silicon to market faster."

Rapidus and Cadence will discuss the collaboration at CadenceLIVE Japan 2026, where Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, representative director and CEO of Rapidus will deliver a keynote on how Rapidus is evolving Raads with Cadence Agentic AI and EDA to improve efficiency and quality in advanced-node SoC development.

"At its completion, our Innovative Integration for Manufacturing facility will be the most advanced, AI-native foundry where AI is incorporated at almost every stage of semiconductor manufacturing," said Koike. "By evolving Raads and integrating it with Cadence's InnoStack AI Super Agent, we are strengthening our AI-agentic design environment to help customers manage increasing SoC complexity, improve engineering productivity and realize the full value of Rapidus' advanced process technologies. In working closely with Cadence on InnoStack and additional Cadence AI Super Agent solutions, we see a clear path to significantly reducing design turnaround time and enabling faster innovation on Rapidus' advanced nodes."

To learn more about the Rapidus Raads tools, visit the Rapidus website . To learn more about Cadence AI-driven design solutions and the InnoStack AI Super Agent, visit cadence.com/ai-for-design . For more information on this collaboration and CadenceLIVE Japan 2026, visit the CadenceLIVE Japan event page .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities.

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo, and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors. Visit: https://www.rapidus.inc/en/

Rapidus Corporation
Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan
Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of June 5, 2026): 424.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

Category: Featured

Media Contacts:

Cadence
Cadence Newsroom
408-944-7039
newsroom@cadence.com

Rapidus Corporation
Breakaway Communications for Rapidus
rapidus@breakawaycom.com

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