Rani Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Sara Kenkare-Mitra as Strategic Advisor to Advance Platform and Clinical Strategy

RANI Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("RANI Therapeutics" or "RANI") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sara Kenkare-Mitra as a Strategic Advisor. Dr. Kenkare-Mitra brings nearly three decades of experience in biologics and small molecule drug discovery and development, with a proven track record of global regulatory approvals and commercial launches across oncology, immunology, neurodegeneration, ophthalmology, and respiratory diseases.

"Sara is a highly accomplished leader and respected drug developer, and we are thrilled to welcome her as a Strategic Advisor," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani. "Her experience across discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics will be invaluable as we refine our platform and asset strategy and prioritize the programs with the greatest potential to drive meaningful clinical and commercial impact. Her perspective will be particularly important as we build on our recent progress, including encouraging preclinical data with oral semaglutide and other RaniPill® programs."

In her advisory role, Dr. Kenkare-Mitra will provide strategic counsel across platform and clinical strategy, including therapeutic area focus, product and drug candidate selection, and development prioritization. She will also advise on aligning development plans with regulatory and market landscape considerations, with a focus on advancing programs that maximize the probability of clinical success and long-term value creation.

Dr. Kenkare-Mitra is a seasoned biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive who most recently served as President and Head of Research and Development at Alector. Prior to that, she spent more than 20 years at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where she played a central role in the preclinical to clinical translation, development and approval of multiple first-in-class and best-in-class therapies and helped advance the company's antibody-drug conjugate platform. Her teams contributed to the global development and approval of therapies including Xolair®, Tarceva®, Avastin®, Lucentis®, Kadcyla®, Venclexta®, Perjeta®, Tecentriq®, Ocrevus®, and Polivy®. Dr. Kenkare-Mitra is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Unicycive Therapeutics and holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of California, San Francisco, where she also completed her postdoctoral training and Clinical Pharmacology fellowship.

"I have been deeply impressed by the scientific foundation of the RaniPill platform and the consistency of the human pharmacokinetic data generated to date," said Dr. Kenkare-Mitra. "The potential to deliver biologics orally with reproducible exposure has broad implications across multiple therapeutic areas. Oral delivery of biologics, once considered impossible, is now inevitable. I look forward to working with the team to prioritize and advance the programs with the greatest opportunity to benefit patients."

About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Investors Contact:
investors@ranitherapeutics.com
Media Contact:
media@ranitherapeutics.com


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