Randall W. Atkins Appointed to National Coal Council

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  METC, METCB) Ramaco is proud to announce that U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has appointed Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco Resources, as a member of the re-established National Coal Council (NCC).

Atkins was serving as the last Chairman of the NCC in 2021 when former President Biden allowed the Council's charter to lapse, forcing it to cease operations. The Council's re-establishment by President Trump and Secretary Wright marks another significant milestone and renewed commitment to advancing America's coal industry and energy security. Their efforts reflect a strong belief in the value of coal as a strategic resource and the importance of expert guidance in shaping national energy policy.

"It is an honor to once again serve on the National Coal Council," said Randall Atkins. "This is somewhat personal to me because as the last Council Chairman I was fighting for clean, beautiful coal when then President Biden shut down this almost 50-year institution. What a difference an election can make. "I'm honored to again serve and am committed to working with my fellow Council members to make the NCC even stronger than before. I look forward to working with Secretary Wright, President Trump, and my fellow Council members to help shape policies that will secure our nation's energy future and to ensure that coal plays a vital role."

The NCC will provide advice, information and recommendations to the Secretary of Energy on scientific, technical, and programmatic issues relating to coal and coal policy. Members, including technology developers and industry leaders, represent a broad spectrum of viewpoints and expertise. The Council's work focuses on fostering innovation, supporting responsible energy development, and encouraging the responsible development of the nation's valuable coal resources.

The first meeting of the NCC will be held at the White House on January 15, 2026.

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randall-w-atkins-appointed-to-national-coal-council-302659120.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ramaco Resources Inc.METCNASDAQ:METCIndustrial Metals Investing
METC
The Conversation (0)

Ramaco Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
ATCO Structures Grows North American Modular Capabilities with Acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions

ATCO Structures Grows North American Modular Capabilities with Acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. announced today that its Structures division has acquired NRB Ltd. (NRB), a leading Canadian manufacturer of modular industrial, educational and residential buildings for a purchase price of $40 million , payable in cash and subject to normal closing... Keep Reading...
ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 15, 2024 , a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the... Keep Reading...
ON TARGET: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT PRESENTS ATCO'S STRONG ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE PERFORMANCE

ON TARGET: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT PRESENTS ATCO'S STRONG ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE PERFORMANCE

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) Today, ATCO released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting the company's sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. With detailed reference to strategies, initiatives, targets, and... Keep Reading...
ATCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ATCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO or the Company) today announced first quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $148 million ( $1.32 per share), $11 million ( $0.11 per share) higher compared to $137 million ( $1.21 per share) in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter earnings... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab